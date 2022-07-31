This season, CeeDee Lamb will be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys' offense, but in 2021, he was deployed all over the field in passing formations. The Cowboys head into this season banking on Lamb and an injured Michael Gallup as their top two options at wide receiver, but how much should you move the former up your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Gallup is coming off an ACL injury and isn't expected to be ready at the start of the season. Over the last three seasons, the Cowboys have also upped the frequency they've used two wide receiver sets, which could set Lamb up to be one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football sleepers within the top tier of wide receivers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Heading into this season, there is some uncertainty about which wide receiver will emerge to become new quarterback Russell Wilson's top target in a new-look Denver offense, but Jeudy showed last season that he was as capable of getting looks as teammates Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Jeudy missed six games last season with an ankle injury, but in the games that he played in, he finished with 49 targets. Patrick finished with 46 catches during Jeudy's remaining nine games played and Sutton had 35. Jeudy was able to maximize his opportunities and led the trio of receivers in yards after catch per reception with 4.9. With an upgrade at quarterback this season, the model projects Jeudy to have a better year than others being drafted ahead of him like Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen and Darnell Mooney.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He missed three games due to injury last season, setting career-lows in catch rate, yards per target, yards per catch and yards per game. He only had one game with more than 70 yards and did not score any touchdowns.

However, Golladay still has a chance to be the No. 1 wide receiver in New York this season. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards twice during his five-year career, averaging 18.3 yards per reception and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay is flying under the radar due to a disappointing 2021 campaign, but his improved health and more time in the system should lead to a much stronger year in 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.