Training camps are in full swing, which means the 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner. Almost every team looks different than it did last season, creating an opportunity for owners to target 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts. San Francisco is one team that will have a different quarterback under center, as Trey Lance will take over after primarily backing up Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season. Lance's mobility and big arm could create 2022 Fantasy football sleepers on San Francisco's roster.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is not flying under the radar after finishing as the third-highest scoring wide receiver in PPR formats last year. With Samuel's 2022 Fantasy football ADP being so high, is he worth selecting as one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jets running back Michael Carter. He became a sleeper when New York selected running back Breece Hall in the second round of the NFL Draft. Carter's role will be reduced, but he should still get plenty of opportunities on passing downs and splitting reps with the rookie.

He showed flashes of being a standout running back during his rookie season last year, scoring at least 13 points in PPR leagues in five of his final 10 games. Carter is now flying under the radar due to the addition of Hall, but one injury could give him plenty of upside.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Ravens running back Gus Edwards. Despite suffering an ACL tear last September, SportsLine's model believes Edwards will outperform his 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

Edwards had over 700 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, and he's expected to be heavily involved in Baltimore's ground game in 2022. The Ravens featured the NFL's third-best rushing offense in 2021, averaging 145.8 yards per game. Edwards has also proven he can produce when given the ball, as he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry in his NFL career. That's a big reason why the model ranks Edwards ahead of fellow running backs like Darrell Henderson and Ronald Jones, both of whom are being drafted ahead of Baltimore's ball-carrier. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

