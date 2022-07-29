Former Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski announced earlier this offseason that he would retire following an 11-year career. He came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers before the 2020 season, but that may not be in the cards this time around. Gronkowski ranks third all-time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92), fifth in receiving yards (9.286) and 10th in receptions (621). Will his departure lead to Cameron Brate being one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Where should every player be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Brate caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he is expected to be the top tight end in Tampa Bay this year. With Brady back at the helm, should Brate be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Even though the Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, they also return with two other talented receivers, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. With Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams serving as the backfield tandem for another season, Fantasy players may have concern over all the mouths to feed.

However, Sutton presents as the player most likely to benefit from the change at quarterback. In 2021, Sutton led the Broncos with 11.1 yards before the catch per reception, the ninth-highest figure in the league. Seattle's Tyler Lockett was fourth in that category, and Wilson set a career-high for intended yards per pass attempt last season with 9.9. Wilson wants to get the ball downfield, and Sutton has already established himself as Denver's best deep threat. That's why the model predicts he will have a bigger year than others drafted ahead of him like Allen Robinson, Amari Cooper and Darnell Mooney.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He missed three games due to injury last season, setting career-lows in catch rate, yards per target, yards per catch and yards per game. He only had one game with more than 70 yards and did not score any touchdowns.

However, Golladay still has a chance to be the No. 1 wide receiver in New York this season. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards twice during his five-year career, averaging 18.3 yards per reception and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay is flying under the radar due to a disappointing 2021 campaign, but his improved health and more time in the system should lead to a much stronger year in 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.