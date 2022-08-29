Wide receiver Allen Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason and there are plenty of targets available in Sean McVay's high-flying offense with Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods no longer on the team. Cooper Kupp could draw numerous double-teams, meaning Robinson could be among the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. According to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP, Robinson is coming off the board in the sixth round. Should your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy include taking a chance on Robinson, who's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, or should you look elsewhere in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for value at WR? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Robert Woods. He suffered a torn ACL during practice last November, but he's been practicing on at least a limited basis since May OTAs, with the goal to be ready for Tennessee's Week 1 matchup against the Giants.

Woods spent the past five seasons with the Rams, racking up over 930 receiving yards three times since 2018. Woods often works as a possession receiver, which bodes well for his Fantasy value in Tennessee's run-heavy offense. The Titans also shipped A.J. Brown to the Eagles this offseason, which should quickly allow Woods to form a strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill. That's one of the main reasons why the model expects Woods, who's being drafted in the 13th round on average, to outperform receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown (10th-round ADP), DeAndre Hopkins (11th) and Brandon Aiyuk (12th) in its 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. While splitting time with Sony Michel while Cam Akers was sidelined, Henderson finished as the No. 26 RB by gaining 864 total yards and eight touchdowns across 12 games. Akers is healthy again and the presumed starter, but coach Sean McVay's recent comments indicate more of a timeshare in the Rams' backfield.

During training camp, McVay said "we've got two starting backs" in regards to Akers and Henderson. Akers' return from a torn Achilles' tendon last year was inspiring but also ineffective, as he averaged 2.4 yards across 70 rushing attempts. The Rams know what they'll get out of Henderson this year, while Akers remains a question mark. The model acknowledges this and sees value in Henderson, an 11th-round pick on average, as opposed to Akers, who is going as a fourth-round selection. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?