With NFL training camps opening in less than a month, owners are beginning their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep after a busy offseason. Second-year quarterbacks have excelled in recent years, with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all taking large steps forward in their second season. Where should every second-year quarterback be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields had difficult rookie seasons that led to their coaching staffs being replaced, so can a new system unlock their seemingly limitless potential for your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks tight end Noah Fant. Even though Seattle's quarterback situation is up in the air, Fant is still an under-the-radar option. His numbers in 2021 weren't too dissimilar from what he put up in 2020, when Drew Lock was his quarterback (62-673-3).

Fant and Lock are reunited in Seattle, and with Russell Westbrook now in Denver, there is potential they could be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Fant should have more room to work in a more dynamic offense with bigger playmakers around him than he had in Denver, and Seattle will likely have to throw the ball to stay in games this season. SportsLine's model projects that Fant will have a more productive season than tight ends like Austin Hooper, Logan Thomas, and Hunter Henry.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. With Ezekiel Elliott's production starting to plateau after six years of heavy usage, Pollard's role has been expanded throughout his three seasons in Dallas. The fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had 101 touches as a rookie, 129 in his second season, and 169 last season.

Pollard looked like the more productive of the two backs in 2021, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception on his way to 1,056 scrimmage yards. Pollard's 8.5 percent breakaway run rate was third-best among NFL running backs, while his 6.2 yards per touch ranked second. That's something that the model expects the Cowboys will want to tap into even more in 2022, a big reason he's ranked ahead of J.K. Dobbins and Elijah Mitchell, who are being drafted four rounds earlier on average.

