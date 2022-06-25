Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been one of the top Fantasy football picks two years in a row. He is one of the most explosive players in the NFL, as his size and talent have created mismatches for opposing defenses. Metcalf's upside could look different heading into the new NFL season since he will be playing with a new quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson. Should Metcalf still be high in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock are set to compete for Seattle's starting job. Should either be considered 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, or is Metcalf going to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. He is expected to remain the third option in Denver behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but Patrick's role would increase drastically if Jeudy or Sutton missed time. Sutton (2020) and Jeudy (2021) have both dealt with injuries over the past two seasons, giving Patrick an opportunity that he took advantage of.

He also has more upside heading into the 2022 season than he had last year with Russell Wilson now under center. Patrick has hit 730 receiving yards the last two seasons and his floor should be even higher with an upgrade at quarterback. He is being selected behind Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in average drafts, but SportsLine's model believes he will have a better season than all three of them.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts has shown improvement with his footwork and accuracy during the offseason and is expected to take a step forward as a passer. Hurts led a run-heavy offense in 2021, but that should change following the acquisition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee.

Brown was one of the main reasons Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had success over the last few years, so he will make an immediate impact in a Philadelphia offense that needed a second wide receiver. Hurts took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first full season as the starter and the offense is on track to be even better this year.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.