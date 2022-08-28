Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 360 yards and two scores through the air. Now, Taylor has been the first running back in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but the 23-year-old has faced 1,608 touches over his last five seasons across college and NFL play. That workload can wear a player down quickly, so should you have any concern about taking Taylor with one of your top 2022 Fantasy football picks? Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out what to do with your early picks and also identify 2022 Fantasy football sleepers who can build depth to survive a grueling season. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Robert Woods. Tennessee dramatically overhauled its wide receiver room this offseason, trading A.J. Brown away and letting Julio Jones walk in free agency while drafting Treylon Burks and trading for Woods.

Woods piled up 266 catches for 3,289 yard and 14 touchdowns from 2018-2020 for the Rams and was well on his way to another big season with 45 catches 556 yards and four touchdowns through nine games in 2021 before a torn ACL ended his season. Woods has made it clear that playing in Week 1 for the Titans is his top objective this offseason and the veteran is still one of the NFL's premier possession receivers when healthy. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like Allen Lazard, who is being selected three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He is entering his third season in the NFL, and he showed plenty of promise to end his second year in 2021.

Davis got off to an extremely slow start last season, recording just two touchdown receptions in his first 10 outings. However, he was red-hot down the stretch, scoring at least one touchdown in five of his last seven games, including the playoffs. In addition, the Bills have 184 vacated targets with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders now gone, which bodes well for Davis' Fantasy value in 2022. That's one of the main reasons why the model expects Davis to outperform bigger names such as Michael Thomas, Courtland Sutton and DK Metcalf in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

