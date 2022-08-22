Several star wide receivers cashed in on huge paydays this offseason, and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson is expected to follow suit once he becomes eligible for a long-term extension. His NFL career has been nearly flawless so far, as he has racked up 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns on 196 catches through his first two seasons. Jefferson has earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections and is one of the first 2022 Fantasy football picks off the board in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Jefferson appears poised to have another strong season, but is there a chance that he winds up being one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia's acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown should give Smith ample 1-on-1 opportunities this season. Last year, Smith earned a team-high 21 percent target share on the most run-heavy team in the league.

He finished with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign and could take a leap forward in 2022. The 23-year-old wideout also proved to be durable last season, playing in all 17 games despite his slender frame (6-0, 170). SportsLine's model expects Smith, who's currently being drafted in the 10th round on average, to outperform fellow wide receivers like Jerry Jeudy (seventh-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP) and Amari Cooper (eighth) this season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee is known for its rushing attack powered by Derrick Henry, but Tannehill has shown flashes of brilliance as a passer over the last few seasons as well. He is coming off his lowest passer rating to date as a Titan, but SportsLine's model expects a bounce-back campaign.

Tannehill lost wide receiver A.J. Brown in April, but he gained another big target when the Titans used a first-round draft pick on Treylon Burks. The offense was adjusting to the loss of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last year, so the unit should have a smoother season in 2022. Tannehill provides additional value as a rusher, which is another reason why the model recommends selecting him instead of quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Justin Fields. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?