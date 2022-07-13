Allen Robinson's final season in Jacksonville ended as soon as it began with a torn ACL in Week 1. He missed three games in 2018 with groin and rib injuries, and with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback during his second season, Robinson finished with 754 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Robinson started all but one game in 2019 and set a career-high in targets (154) and catches (98), rewarding anyone who took him with their Fantasy football picks. Receivers coming back from significant injuries can be a wild card in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but sometimes their potential can be too great to pass on.

In New Orleans, Michael Thomas hasn't played since 2020 after an ankle injury and subsequent dispute with the Saints last season, but could he come back this year to be one of the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is going to be a mid-range draft selection among quarterbacks, but he has plenty of upside this season. Hurts improved as a passer in 2021 and is one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL.

Philadelphia increased its offensive potential in a big way when it snagged star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee in April. Brown seems to find the end zone in almost every game he plays, which will certainly boost Hurts' Fantasy value. This could be a career-defining season for Hurts, and SportsLine's model has identified him as one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.. Although he tore his ACL at the end of last season, he arguably has his best opportunity to realize his potential this season.

Dallas shipped fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, which appears to signal the team's confidence in Gallup and CeeDee Lamb handling the bulk of the workload in the passing game. Gallup showed what he was capable of in 2019, when he finished with 66 receptions for 1107 yards and six touchdowns, but pending his return from injury in 2022, his production shouldn't be cannibalized by others like it has been in the past. Dallas threw the sixth-most passes last year and should continue to chuck the ball around again in 2022, which is why the model values Gallup over others being drafted ahead of him like Chase Claypool, Marvin Jones and Brandon Aiyuk.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.