Anyone who watched Titans running back Derrick Henry through his first five seasons might have had the expectation that it was a matter of time before his usage and bruising style would result in injury. That finally caught up to him last year, as one of the top Fantasy running backs missed the last nine games of the regular season with a pedal foot fracture. Even though he was able to make it back for Tennessee's playoff game against Cincinnati, it was no consolation for owners who drafted him in the first round in 2021. Where should Henry be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Now, similar to Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, there is a greater feeling of risk associated with taking high-end running backs with injury concerns when building your 2022 Fantasy football strategy. Is this the year you go with a top-tier wide receiver in the first round, or should you prioritize 2022 Fantasy football sleepers as insurance policies for injury-prone talents?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. He was a breakout player last season and more than doubled his targets, receptions and yards from his rookie season. The Colts' transition from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan at quarterback appears to be a lateral move, so it stands to reason that Pittman will maintain a similar level of production.

In 2021-22, Pittman finished with 88 receptions on 129 targets for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, seven NFL wide receivers, including Pittman, averaged 58 snaps per game. Of that group, Pittman finished with the highest number of Fantasy points despite having the fourth-highest utilization rate (14 percent) and the third-lowest target rate (13 percent). Pittman's efficiency is a big reason the SportsLine model predicts that he holds more value at his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP than others drafted ahead of him like Mike Williams, A.J. Brown, and Amari Cooper.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Browns running back Nick Chubb. After starting all 16 games for Cleveland in 2016, Chubb has missed seven games over the last two seasons. Primarily a downhill, between-the-tackles runner, the slight injury concern has played a bigger role in his dip in 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

The headlines surrounding Cleveland in the offseason have focused on the off-the-field drama surrounding new QB Deshaun Watson, who is embroiled in controversy. Furthermore, the Browns traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper from Dallas, which has fueled the expectation that the team will emphasize the passing game in 2022. However, Chubb averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season and finished with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns. The combination of Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson had 178 attempts to Chubb's 228, and the model projects that he'll maintain considerable value this season.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

