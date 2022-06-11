Now that NFL rosters are starting to take shape following free agency and the draft, savvy owners are paying attention to news from offseason workouts to begin crafting their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. The Bears lost an OTA session after violating NFLPA contact rules during practice, and while that might not seem like a major issue, we know that reps this offseason will be critical for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The former first-round pick showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but the franchise needs him to make rapid strides after beginning a roster rebuild this offseason.

Fields' strong arm and athleticism make him one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, but jumping on the quarterback too early could also be costly. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out the optimal time to take a risk. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has been well established as the No. 1 receiver in Washington since the middle of his rookie season and he's piled up 222 catches for 3,090 yard and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Now, he's entering a contract year and should be the beneficiary of upgraded quarterback play after the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz this offseason. Wentz may not be an upper-echelon NFL quarterback, but having an established starter should be beneficial for McLaurin after a revolving door at the position in his first three seasons. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of players like Adam Thielen, who is going two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. Now entering his fifth year in the NFL after going undrafted out of Utah, Patrick has established himself as a solid No. 3 option in the Denver receiving corps and has produced solid numbers over the last two seasons despite a lack of stability at the quarterback position.

Now that the Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade, Patrick should see an uptick in productivity after catching 104 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons. And with Broncos No. 2 receiver Jerry Jeudy dealing with off-the-field issues and a recent groin injury, Patrick could be Denver's No. 2 option. That's a big reason why the model ranks Patrick ahead of receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard who are going at least 15 picks earlier on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.