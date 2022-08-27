With drafts going on this weekend, the search for the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers is on. These are players who provide value relative to their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette and James Conner were examples from last year. They all went in the middle or late rounds, but all ended up in the top 12 at their position in total Fantasy production by the end of the season. A few steals like that and you'll be well on the way to acing your 2022 Fantasy football picks and 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Which Fantasy football sleepers 2022 need to be on your radar for the middle and late rounds? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Michigan product has a chance to start alongside Amari Cooper in Cleveland. While his value might be limited for a decent portion of the season with quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, there are reasons to believe that Peoples-Jones is still a high-upside target for the later rounds.

He's averaged a whopping 18.8 yards per reception through two seasons. With Jarvis Landry gone, People-Jones should see more targets, and if he can continue that big-play ability with the increased volume, he will be an intriguing piece to have on your bench, especially later in the season if Watson returns as planned. He's on the fringe of being drafted in most leagues, but he's projected to provide similar value to players such as 12th-rounders Brandon Aiyuk and DeVante Parker, making Peoples-Jones one of the deep sleepers you'll want to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He is entering his third season in the NFL, and he showed plenty of promise to end his second year in 2021.

Davis got off to an extremely slow start last season, recording just two touchdown receptions in his first 10 outings. However, he was red-hot down the stretch, scoring at least one touchdown in five of his last seven games, including the playoffs. In addition, the Bills have 184 vacated targets with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders now gone, which bodes well for Davis' Fantasy value in 2022. That's one of the main reasons why the model expects Davis to outperform bigger names such as Michael Thomas, Courtland Sutton and DK Metcalf in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damien Harris' huge season, and find out.