From 2009 to 2013, Jamaal Charles was one of the most electric running backs in the NFL. Owners were stung in 2011 when he tore his ACL in Week 2, but he came back in a big way in 2012 with a career-high 1,509 rushing yards. In 2013, he had 1,287 yards, but set another career-best with 12 rushing touchdowns. Taking chances on players returning from injury, particularly at the running back position can be nerve-racking, but you'll need to slot every major player into your 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Players returning from injury could also be among the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and provide plenty of value for your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. He has caught 100 passes in four of his last five seasons, including the last three. The veteran has racked up at least 136 targets in the last five campaigns, averaging 16.1 PPR points per game during that stretch.

Allen has a high ceiling playing alongside quarterback Justin Herbert, so he is considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He could be particularly effective in PPR leagues due to his large volume of receptions as well. SportsLine's model has him listed ahead of fellow receivers like Mike Williams and DK Metcalf in its Fantasy football rankings 2022, despite those wideouts being drafted before him in most leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Giants running back Saquon Barkley. After tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, Barkley's return was underwhelming as the talent-poor New York Giants struggled through last year. An ankle injury kept him off the field for four-and-a-half weeks in the middle of the season, but preseason concerns about his knee were dialed back as the team was careful not to overwork him.

Optimism for the Giants is higher this season with Brian Daboll set to take over as the team's new head coach. A more dynamic offensive approach and another offseason removed from his significant knee injury should help Barkley and those who draft him. Over his first two seasons in the league, Barkley averaged 4.8 yards per carry, had 2,310 total rushing yards, and logged 143 receptions for 1,159 yards. The model says he has more value than others currently drafted earlier like Josh Jacobs, Javonte Williams, and Nick Chubb.

