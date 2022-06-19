Even as the NFL continues to evolve into a passing league, running back is still a critical position in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Cordarrelle Patterson was a wide receiver for most of his career, but finally had a breakthrough season as a running back for the Falcons when he piled up 1,166 scrimmage yards and 11 scores in 2021. Can he continue to be a viable back in an offense that has plenty of holes to fill after trading quarterback Matt Ryan away, and should he be among your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out how to handle players like Patterson whose teams are in flux. They can also help you identify 2022 Fantasy football sleepers who can help lead you to a championship by dramatically outperforming their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. The former first-round pick has had an up and down career in Cleveland, falling out of favor within the offense and battling injuries, but also flashing brightly at times. Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four scores in 2021, but the highlight of his season was a seven-catch, 149-yard game against the Chargers in Week 5 in which he scored a touchdown.

His week-by-week upside makes him an intriguing tight end acquisition in the late rounds. He's had seven games in his career with at least 50 yards and a touchdown and will be the No. 1 tight end in what should be an improved offense in 2022.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts has shown improvement with his footwork and accuracy during the offseason and is expected to take a step forward as a passer. Hurts led a run-heavy offense in 2021, but that should change following the acquisition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee.

Brown was one of the main reasons Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had success over the last few years, so he will make an immediate impact in a Philadelphia offense that needed a second wide receiver. Hurts took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first full season as the starter and the offense is on track to be even better this year.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.