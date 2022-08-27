An effective 2022 Fantasy football strategy could entail hitting it big with your early picks, finding value in the mid-rounds, and then getting lucky with 2022 Fantasy football sleepers late. Unfortunately, all three rarely hit for Fantasy players, often leaving them scouring the Fantasy football waiver wire or searching for trades once the season begins. Being receptive to 2022 Fantasy football advice during the preseason could give you intel on players ready to shine. Who are the star players you don't have to worry about becoming 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. After an impressive rookie year in which he averaged 6.0 yards per carry, produced 925 total yards and scored nine touchdowns, Dobbins missed all of 2021 (torn ACL). He's been brought along slowly during training camp, but he was activated off the PUP list while Gus Edwards, who also missed all of 2021, was placed on the reserve/PUP list and will miss the season's first four games.

That ensures Dobbins as the clear-cut RB1 in Baltimore, even if he's slow out of the gate. He's shown that he can produce with limited touches, as he averaged 79.8 rushing yards in the eight games as a rookie in which he had at least 10 carries. However, he never had more than 15 carries in any of those eight contests, so there's even more room to produce. SportsLine's model likes Dobbins more than Saquon Barkley or D'Andre Swift, despite those two being taken 13 to 14 spots earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He is entering his third season in the NFL, and he showed plenty of promise to end his second year in 2021.

Davis got off to an extremely slow start last season, recording just two touchdown receptions in his first 10 outings. However, he was red-hot down the stretch, scoring at least one touchdown in five of his last seven games, including the playoffs. In addition, the Bills have 184 vacated targets with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders now gone, which bodes well for Davis' Fantasy value in 2022. That's one of the main reasons why the model expects Davis to outperform bigger names such as Michael Thomas, Courtland Sutton and DK Metcalf in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damien Harris' huge season, and find out.