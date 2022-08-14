After his Week 1 performance against Jacksonville, Tyrod Taylor had changed the narrative on what was expected from the Houston Texans. However, 11 passes into Week 2, a hamstring injury sidelined him for the next six games. Even after it became Davis Mills' offense, Brandin Cooks had emerged as one of the Fantasy football sleepers. Taylor signed with the New York Giants in the offseason, but where should you slot Mills and Cooks in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? As you conduct your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, how much can you expect from the duo this season, and will they both be Fantasy football sleepers 2022? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The last time new Giants head coach Brian Daboll had a running back with the same kind of athletic profile of Barkley at his disposal was when he was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. That year, Jamaal Charles finished with 1,509 rushing yards and 35 receptions for 236 yards.

Barkley missed four games last season with an ankle injury, but the Giants were also careful not to overwork their star player in his return from ACL surgery. Barkley had nine games in which he had 15 rush attempts or fewer, but he also snagged 41 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Now, with Barkley another year removed from his knee injury, the Giants hired a proven offensive mind to run the team, signed guard Mark Glowinski and drafted tackle Evan Neal. Everything points to a bounce-back campaign from Barkley this season, which is why SportsLine's model predicts that he will finish with a more productive Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like David Montgomery, Antonio Gibson and Josh Jacobs.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Injuries slowed McLaurin down last season, but he didn't end up missing a game. An early switch at quarterback also wasn't enough to keep McLaurin from finishing the year with more than 1,000 yards, and he even finished with one more touchdown reception than he had in 2020.

This year, the Commanders are banking on Carson Wentz to step in as an experienced starting quarterback, and he will target McLaurin frequently in the passing game. Last season, Wentz targeted Michael Pittman Jr. nearly twice as much as Zach Pascal. SportsLine's model is calling for a more productive Fantasy season for McLaurin than others drafted ahead of him like Adam Thielen, Darnell Mooney and Gabriel Davis. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

