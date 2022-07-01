After Week 8, the Atlanta Falcons were left without one of their best players when Calvin Ridley made the decision to end his season to focus on mental health. After that, the de facto top receiver in the Falcons' offense became Russell Gage, who barely registered on the Fantasy radar prior to Ridley stepping away. Although Gage's Fantasy production fluctuated for the rest of the season, he finished the year with more points than others like A.J. Green, Tim Patrick and Allen Lazard. With Gage now in Tampa Bay, where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He was one of last season's Fantasy surprises as well, but Houston hasn't done much to change its profile from last year. With Deshaun Watson off the team and no move to bring in another quarterback in the offseason, Davis Mills will get another run as the team's QB.

Cooks only missed one game last season and had seven games in which he was targeted 10 times or more. Even on one of the league's struggling offenses, Cooks still put up numbers consistent with some of his other more productive years and set a career-high for targets (134). The logic behind what made Cooks a solid Fantasy option in 2021 holds true again this season, as one of the precious few legitimate offensive options in Houston.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. He played just nine games last season and managed to have strong performances as New York broke-in a rookie quarterback under a first-time head coach. After generating buzz in the preseason as Zach Wilson's favorite target, Davis made good on the hype in Week 1 with five catches for 97 yards and two scores.

Davis also had big games in Week 4 against Tennessee (4-1111) and in Week 10 against Buffalo (5-93). Even though he only played for just over half of the season, he still managed to finish fourth on the team in targets with 59. The Jets could have one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the league this season with first-rounder Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Davis. All the options should result in plenty of single coverage, and the big-bodied Davis appears best-equipped to take advantage.

