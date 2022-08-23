Tight end has seen its Fantasy value grow over the years as offenses around the league have turned to more pass-heavy attacks. Last year, Bills tight end Dawson Knox was among the top Fantasy football sleepers, hauling in 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz also burst onto the scene last season, finishing sixth among tight ends in receiving yards (808). Which tight ends will be among the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and where should every tight end be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. He had a strong showing in his rookie season, recording 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

Moore scored at least 12 points in PPR leagues in five of his final six games last season. Over that stretch, Moore averaged 18.0 points per game. He missed six games due to injury in 2021, but he ranked as the No. 2 Fantasy receiver over his last stretch of six games played. SportsLine's model expects Moore, who's currently being drafted in the 11th round on average, to outperform fellow wide receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster (ninth-round ADP), Amari Cooper (ninth) and Allen Lazard (ninth) this season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee is known for its rushing attack powered by Derrick Henry, but Tannehill has shown flashes of brilliance as a passer over the last few seasons as well. He is coming off his lowest passer rating to date as a Titan, but SportsLine's model expects a bounce-back campaign.

Tannehill lost wide receiver A.J. Brown in April, but he gained another big target when the Titans used a first-round draft pick on Treylon Burks. The offense was adjusting to the loss of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last year, so the unit should have a smoother season in 2022. Tannehill provides additional value as a rusher, which is another reason why the model recommends selecting him instead of quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Justin Fields. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

