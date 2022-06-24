Fantasy players saw the writing on the wall last season when it came to the end of Zach Ertz's tenure in Philadelphia. Dallas Goedert had proven capable of handling top tight end duties, but until Ertz was traded after Week 6, it put both players in a state of limbo. Post-trade, Goedert caught 72 percent of the passes thrown his way and finished with 614 receiving yards. Goedert will be the unquestioned starter in Philly this season, but with a dual-threat quarterback like Jalen Hurts who likes to run on the goal line, where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. Miami could have one of the most dynamic passing offenses this season with the addition of Tyreek Hill, but Gesicki is able to create plenty of big plays on his own. Last season, he was targeted 112 times, which was tied with Ertz for third-most in the NFL.

He turned all those looks into 73 catches for 780 yards. Gesicki set career-highs in nearly every offensive category, but finished with just two touchdowns. He still had 12 receptions of at least 20 yards last season and just three drops. Gesicki actually had five fewer red zone targets last season than in 2020, but the offense as a whole should be more productive and set up more opportunities for him to score in 2022.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts has shown improvement with his footwork and accuracy during the offseason and is expected to take a step forward as a passer. Hurts led a run-heavy offense in 2021, but that should change following the acquisition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee.

Brown was one of the main reasons Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had success over the last few years, so he will make an immediate impact in a Philadelphia offense that needed a second wide receiver. Hurts took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first full season as the starter and the offense is on track to be even better this year.

