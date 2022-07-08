Last season was a frustrating one for Fantasy owners who were counting on Saints running back Alvin Kamara to return first round-caliber production throughout the year. In addition to inconsistent quarterback play, Kamara battled a knee sprain through the middle of the season and New Orleans brought Mark Ingram back via trade after Week 7. Kamara will be considered a first round-level talent again this season, but how should you weigh Ingram's potential impact when considering your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Ingram battled a knee injury over the final few weeks of last season as well, but Kamara was the only Saints running back to log offensive snaps in Weeks 17 and 18. More teams are using running back rotations in their backfields, but knowing how they will shake out this season will help you stay on top of who will finish as 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Many had seen flashes of Pollard's ability over the past few years, but he simply hadn't had enough of a role in the offense to be a Fantasy contributor before last season. Although his opportunities in 2021-22 were still spotty, he finished with career-highs in rushing yards (719), receptions (39) and receiving yards (337).

Pollard missed two games last season, but had double-digit carries in eight other games. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to lose some of his luster and the team may dial back his usage even further. Pollard also proved to be a weapon on special teams and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Dallas' 36-33 win against Las Vegas to give Fantasy owners a spike in production in Week 12. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first-round selection missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He appears ready to make up for his lost season this year and was a full participant for nearly the entirety of the Jags' OTA program.

Former head coach Urban Meyer envisioned Etienne as an all-purpose back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media has shown Etienne bursting in-and-out of cuts on passing routes and looking fluid in his movements. The team is banking on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make full recoveries and contribute sooner rather than later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That upside is why the model projects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cardinals running back James Conner as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. So far this offseason, Conner's 2022 Fantasy football ADP has hovered around the end of the first round. However, from a production and usage standpoint, Fantasy players should expect Chase Edmonds to have the inside track in the backfield, or at the very least, significantly handicap Conner's potential as a first-round running back option.

Edmonds was injured in Week 9 last season and missed the following four games, but in the first eight weeks, he out-snapped Conner by an average rate of 53 percent to 42. Additionally, Edmonds has more upside in an offense that encourages quarterback Kyler Murray to ad lib and get outside of the pocket versus the smash mouth, downhill rushing offense that better suits Conner. As far as first round-level of production is concerned, the SportsLine model favors backs like Leonard Fournette, Aaron Jones and D'Andre Swift over Conner, who are all currently being drafted after him. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.