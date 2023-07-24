When the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles before the start of last season, the biggest question around Tennessee in the Fantasy football rankings was over who would catch the ball. The Titans have one of the best running backs in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, Derrick Henry, but how would the offense work without a big play threat at receiver? The result: The Titans threw for their fewest yards since the 2009 season and their 3,227 passing yards were the fourth fewest in the league. The Titans made sure to fix that this offseason, signing DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract to add a top playmaking threat in the passing game. Will he elevate the entire Titans offense for the 2023 NFL season, creating 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts? Where should Hopkins be in your 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score.

Tony Pollard was a sleeper last year and A.J. Brown was a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Past Fantasy football sleepers include Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games last season.

Dotson took on a larger role in the offense as the season went on. He averaged 72.5 yards with two touchdowns over the final four games of the year. Dotson was one of the most dominating receivers in Penn State history and has already shown flashes of that big play potential in the NFL. Another year being acclimated into the lifestyle of being an NFL player should benefit Dotson and Washington hopes to receive an offensive boost with Eric Bieniemy taking over as the team's offensive coordinator.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Rams running back Cam Akers. After three seasons in the NFL, Akers has played just 29 games and only made 14 starts. An argument could be made that last season was a wash after he made his return from a torn Achilles for a Rams team that was behind the eight ball from the start due to Matthew Stafford's injured elbow.

Still, Akers finished with a 4.2 yards per carry average and ran for 786 yards. This season, the Rams will need to continue to lean on him since there are still questions about Stafford's recovery and top wide receiver Cooper Kupp is returning from his own season-ending injury. The model predicts that Akers will return to a full workload this season and finish with a better Fantasy campaign than others drafted ahead of him like A.J. Dillon, Jamaal Williams and Elijah Mitchell. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

