Identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts who can significantly outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP is critical. However, without seeing 2023 Fantasy football rookies and other lesser-known players in live action, it can be difficult to gauge who is primed for a big season.

Last year, Texans running back Dameon Pierce carried significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. Pierce provided RB2 value prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

Tony Pollard was a sleeper last year and A.J. Brown was a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Past Fantasy football sleepers include Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. One of the most versatile running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions surprised pundits when they selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick after trading back from No. 6. Now, he could have a chance to live up to pre-draft comparisons to Alvin Kamara.

Gibbs spent two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama, finishing his career with 2,132 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. However, he was nearly as valuable as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 103 passes for 1,212 yards and eight more scores. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown with the Yellow Jackets. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Travis Etienne and Walker despite the fact that they're going ahead of him in early 2023 Fantasy football drafts.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Despite only starting for one season at Florida, the Colts saw enough potential in Richardson to make him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 53.8% of his passes in 2022. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores. Richarson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap during pre-draft testing and the model ranks him higher than any other rookie QB. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.