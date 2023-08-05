August is the busiest time of the Fantasy football season, with 2023 Fantasy football draft prep in full swing. The difference between the RB10 and RB20 last season was about 45 points in a PPR league, while the difference between WR10 and WR20 was just under 30. Even with wide receivers getting more love in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, there's an argument to be made that you should focus on running back in the early rounds. Identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts available in the middle and later rounds can buy you room for being creative. Where should you target 2023 Fantasy football rookies like Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Anthony Richardson and who is flying under the radar in the 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. He had moments last year during his rookie season, but missed time and finished with just 13 games played and seven starts. This season, he figures to be in for a healthier workload with the departures of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and should slot in as a starter opposite Christian Watson.

Many have pegged Watson to be the superior choice between the two, but it's still unknown who new quarterback Jordan Love is going to latch onto as his top receiver. Doubs has the long speed to be the Packers' deep threat on the outside and could end up producing a number of splash plays for Fantasy owners this season. As a late-round pick, the model projects Doubs will have a better Fantasy season than others drafted ahead of him like Kadarius Toney, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dulcich only played 10 games in his rookie season due to injury, but he made a splash when he was available. The UCLA product caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

He was targeted at least eight times in four of those 10 games. He'll be in line for an even larger role in 2023 now that he's healthy and the general hope is that Sean Payton's system will lead to an improved Denver offense. The model ranks Dulcich as its TE10 despite the fact that he's the 15th tight end coming off the board on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

