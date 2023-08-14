Raiders running back Josh Jacobs posted an average finish of RB14 during his first three seasons in the NFL, giving him a Fantasy football ADP of RB23 heading into last season. He crushed those expectations, leading the league with 2,053 scrimmage yards on 393 touches. There is uncertainty surrounding Jacobs in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, though, since he is dealing with an ongoing contract dispute. Could he wind up as one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts? Only three running backs in the last 10 years have hit Jacobs' touch total from last season, and none of them came close to reaching that number the following year. Should you avoid Jacobs with your 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The speedy wideout was the Biletnikoff winner as the top receiver in college football last year. He has made a significant jump in New York from the spring, earning reps with quarterback Daniel Jones and the first-team offense.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns at Tennessee last year, headlining one of the country's most explosive offenses. He will work behind wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell on the depth chart to open the season, but his big-play ability makes him a breakout candidate even with limited snaps. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of wide receivers like John Metchie III and Rashee Rice, who are both being selected before him.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby. The third-round rookie was a strong college running back, despite being held back by Auburn's mediocre offensive line. Bigsby will serve as Travis Etienne's backup this year, but he could give Etienne a run for his money as one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.

Etienne has a notable injury history during his short NFL career, and another would cause Bigsby to shoot up the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings. The 21-year-old finished sixth in yards after contact per attempt (4.16) among the 2023 draft-eligible college running backs, and his 40-yard dash time improved at Auburn's pro day. He has been a key short-yardage back during training camp, setting him up for touchdown-scoring situations when the regular season begins. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

