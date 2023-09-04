They say money can't buy happiness, but it has seemed to cure T.J. Hockenson's injuries. The Vikings tight end didn't participate in the majority of team drills over the training camp, citing an ear infection followed by lower back stiffness. Then, he signed a four-year contract worth almost $70 million, vaulting up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings in the process. The deal has a $17.125 million annual value and $42.5 million guaranteed, which are both records for an NFL tight end. Owners who selected Hockenson in 2023 Fantasy football drafts feel relieved. Hocksenson is widely considered one of the three best tight ends in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but how should you approach the position in your 2023 Fantasy football strategy?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney. The 2021 first-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, including after getting traded to Kansas City last season. However, he's a dynamic playmaker, scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and is on a team without an established No. 1 receiver.

Last year, JuJu Smith-Schuster had nearly 1,000 yards as Patrick Mahomes top receiver, but Toney offers immensely more upside. With Smith-Schuster now in New England and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore being KC's other starting wideouts, Toney should easily emerge as the No. 1 receiver. Given the high-scoring nature of the Chiefs offense, that's a position that warrants a spot in Fantasy football lineups. If he can finally stay healthy, Toney is poised to break out and is the top Chiefs receiver in the model's Fantasy football WR rankings 2023.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Texans receiver Nico Collins. The third-year receiver has yet to reach 500 yards or more than two touchdowns in a season, but he could emerge as Houston's No. 1 pass-catching option. None of the team's three leading receivers from last season is back this year and Collins, who had 37 receptions, 481 yards and two touchdowns, leads all returners in those categories.

Collins only played 10 games last season and became more involved in the offense later in the year before the final five games with a foot injury. He had 19 receptions on 36 targets over the final four games. Now, with the strong arm of C.J. Stroud, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, the Texans may be more aggressive in airing out the ball. Stroud threw for more than 8,000 yards in winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in his final two seasons. Collins could be one of the biggest benefactors of Stroud joining Houston. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.