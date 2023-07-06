With two months until the start of the NFL season, savvy owners are keeping close tabs on the latest Fantasy football news to see who might be creeping up the depth chart. Landing players who can dramatically outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP is a surefire way to ensure success in season-long Fantasy football. Who are the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts you should keep your eye on during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep?

The Lions are coming off a season in which they exceeded expectations but still fell short of making the NFL playoffs. They're hoping that the addition of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs can help change that. Detroit took Gibbs with the No. 12 pick and could use him all over the field.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Investing significant draft capital into the running back position has become rare, but Atlanta saw fit to draft the Texas running back with the No. 8 overall pick despite its defensive needs.

That's because Robinson is a game-changer with impressive size, power and breakaway speed. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's best running back, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while also catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores during his final season in Austin. The model ranks him as a top-10 option at running back during his rookie season.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Despite only starting for one season at Florida, the Colts saw enough potential in Richardson to make him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 53.8% of his passes in 2022. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores. Richarson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap during pre-draft testing and the model ranks him higher than any other rookie QB. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

A surprising running back you aren't even thinking about is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.