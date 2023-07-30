The NFL has become an increasingly pass-happy league, so it comes as little surprise that 2023 Fantasy football strategy is shifting. Running backs used to dominate the discussion, but with most leagues switching to PPR scoring, wide receivers are becoming a more popular option. In the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, wide receivers occupy eight of the top 14 spots according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. If you own a pick in the middle of the first round, should you consider an explosive wide receiver like Tyreek Hill or a workhorse running back like Saquon Barkley? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings can help you make those decisions while also identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts who can help you build a deep roster.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears running back Khalil Herbert. The departure of David Montgomery puts Herbert atop the depth chart entering his third season in Chicago. He'll have competition for touches with D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson, but Herbert has familiarity with the offensive system and took first-team reps at OTAs.

Herbert has 10 career games with at least 10 carries and averaged 84.6 rushing yards in those contests. He also comes with a high floor, as he never had under 50 rushing yards in any of those 10 games. Herbert's efficiency is unmatched, as his 5.7 yards per carry last season led all running backs (minimum 125 carries). With Justin Fields' running ability in the read-option keeping defenses honest, Herbert should again have wide rushing lanes and is poised to be one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2023.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The USC product was the first position player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 8 overall. In his rookie season, London put up solid but unspectacular numbers with 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns. However, London's target volume leaves room for improvement in what the Falcons hope will be an improved offense.

His 29.4% target share was fifth-best among all wide receivers in 2022 and his 32.4% target rate ranked second. In four games with Desmond Ridder as the starter, London was targeted 36 times and had 25 receptions for 333 yards, which would put him on an over 1,400-yard pace for a 17-game season. The model ranks him as a top-20 wide receiver, but he's been the 27th wideout off the board on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

