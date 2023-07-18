There are only two months until the start of the NFL season and it's time to start thinking about your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. In PPR formats, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler are in a league of their own at running back because of their value as receivers out of the backfield. However, if you don't own a top-five pick, there are still plenty of opportunities to find value further down the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are both do-it-all running backs who were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and both appear to be sky-high in the 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings.

A reliable set of live-updated Fantasy football rankings 2023 can help you figure out where to draft those 2023 Fantasy football rookies while also helping you identify other potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft played second fiddle to Leonard Fournette during his rookie season, with Fournette earning 262 touches in 16 games. However, White was still heavily involved in the offense, producing 771 scrimmage yards and three scores on 179 touches.

With Fournette gone, White will become the lead back in what could be a run-heavy Tampa Bay offense. While the Buccaneers will hope for more explosiveness than they saw in his first season, the volume alone should make him a significant Fantasy asset. That's why the model ranks him as a top-24 option at the position ahead of established veterans like Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick in this year's draft will likely be the day one starter in Carolina under head coach Frank Reich. Young was a star for Alabama throughout his college career, racking up 13,250 passing yards, 152 passing touchdowns and just 21 interceptions.

He adds value on the ground as well, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 26 scores. There are questions surrounding Carolina's receiving corps, but rookie Jonathan Mingo could wind up being an elite target for Young. Regardless, the Panthers will rely heavily on Young from the jump, setting him up for a breakout rookie season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.