After finishing in the top four in Heisman voting his final two years in Columbus, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns while completing 69.3% of his passes. Owners will now wonder how much production they can expect early from Stroud on a rebuilding roster and where he belongs in the 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings. Figuring out where to target 2023 Fantasy football rookies and other 2023 Fantasy football breakouts will be one of the biggest challenges with the NFL season only six weeks away. A reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're getting maximum value out of every pick.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft doesn't have the pedigree of C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young after starting only one season at Florida. However, he makes up for that in raw athletic ability as a runner and passer.

Richardson has arguably the strongest arm in this draft class and put up head-spinning numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 244 pounds and also posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He still has work to do to win the starting job in Indianapolis, but he has the inside track. The model likes him over other first-year starters like Stroud, Young and Jordan Love.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jets running back Israel Abanikanda. The Pitt product earned All-American honors after rushing for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season with the program and tested impressively with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical leap.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With Breece Hall added to the PUP list and potentially missing regular-season time, there will be an opportunity for Abanikanda to take advantage. The rookie running back is the 73rd player coming off the board on average at his position in PPR leagues, but the model projects him as a top-40 RB. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?