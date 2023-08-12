Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson came into the NFL with high expectations after the franchise spent the No. 10 overall pick on the Ohio State product in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, despite struggling quarterback play, Wilson exceeded those expectations by catching 83 passes for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Now, Wilson should benefit more than anybody from the offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers, but how high can he climb in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Wilson was one of the Fantasy football rookies who crushed his overall Fantasy football ADP, but who might be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts? Having a set of Fantasy football rankings 2023 that are updated in real-time with all the latest NFL news and Fantasy football injuries can help ensure that you get maximum value out of every pick.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. He is projected as the starting running back for Kansas City, but he'll share the workload with both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

Despite splitting carries, the model loves the value Pacheco can provide in later rounds. As a rookie, Pacheco led Kansas City's running backs in attempts, yards and touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry a season ago and racked up at least 10 carries in all three of Kansas City's playoff games. Package that with his pass-catching abilities and Pacheco is a prime candidate to be among the top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. After winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver at Pitt in 2021, Addison transferred to USC for his final collegiate season and became the latest in a line of impressive Trojan receivers in recent years, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London.

Addison caught 219 passes for 3,134 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns during his three seasons in college. Then, he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and showcased his route-running ability at the NFL combine. Minnesota made him the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the model is expecting that he finishes as a top-35 wide receiver in his rookie season, ahead of fellow 2023 Fantasy football rookies like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

