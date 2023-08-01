Whether you select one of the top-tier quarterbacks you had at near the top of your 2023 Fantasy Football rankings or you think you can wait for one in the later rounds, your quarterback success will largely dictate your season. Do you want one of the elite 2023 Fantasy football picks like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? This year, there will be several 2023 Fantasy football breakouts from quarterback. Last season, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow had monster seasons. Can they repeat that this year, and how should you approach them in the 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft started his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but he still contributed 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games last season.

The Broncos will have a totally revamped offense under new head coach Sean Payton, who had success utilizing tight ends in New Orleans, including Jimmy Graham. Graham averaged 1,009 yards and 11.5 touchdowns in his four seasons with Payton following his rookie campaign. Dulcich, at 6-foot-3, doesn't have the same height advantage as the 6-foot-7 Graham, but he still is taller than most defenders. Dulcich had 725 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season at UCLA before declaring for the NFL Draft and he could be poised for a breakout season paired with Russell Wilson under Payton.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The 2022 first-rounder displayed the type of improvement you want to see as a rookie after Pickett took over in Week 4. He had two touchdowns compared to eight interceptions over his first six games, but then had five TDs versus just one INT over his last seven games.

Pittsburgh fortified its offense in the offseason by bringing in Allen Robinson II at receiver and using its first-round pick on an offensive tackle. The Steelers could open up their offense more this year after the team finished dead last in passing TDs in 2022. Pickett isn't a QB1, but there is value in drafting him as a QB2. The model is higher on him than most and it slots him above other young QBs like Jordan Love and Desmond Ridder in its 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.