The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era after trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in the offseason. They will now turn to unproven signal-caller Jordan Love, who was selected with a controversial draft pick in 2020. Love only has one career start and 83 NFL passes under his belt, making him an intriguing option in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Is he one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts that you should target? Green Bay also let wide receiver Allen Lazard go, but added tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in the draft. How should you approach the Packers with your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The speedy wideout was the Biletnikoff winner as the top receiver in college football last year. He has made a significant jump in New York from the spring, earning reps with quarterback Daniel Jones and the first-team offense.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns at Tennessee last year, headlining one of the country's most explosive offenses. He will work behind wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell on the depth chart to open the season, but his big-play ability makes him a breakout candidate even with limited snaps. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of wide receivers like John Metchie III and Rashee Rice, who are both being selected before him.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. He hauled in 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Ole Miss before getting drafted in the second round. Mingo has a chance to make an immediate impact in Carolina since its receiver room is headlined by veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.

Mingo will try to form a connection with rookie quarterback Bryce Young as a physical, downfield threat. The 6-foot-2 wideout is facing an easy strength of schedule and has a high ceiling. He is being selected behind wide receivers like Kadarius Toney and Curtis Samuel in most drafts, but the model has Mingo ranked ahead of both wideouts. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

