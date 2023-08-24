Expectations are high ahead of Week 1 for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant was a saving grace for San Francisco when he filled in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and propelled the Niners all the way to the NFC championship game. Purdy was injured in that game and required offseason surgery, but he could secure the QB1 spot in the 49ers depth chart after Trey Lance had an underwhelming preseason showing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Does this mean you should prioritize Purdy with your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Purdy is projected to be drafted in the 12th round according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP since he doesn't have a full NFL season under his belt, but could he become one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score.

Tony Pollard was identified as a sleeper last year and A.J. Brown was identified as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017 were identified.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos running back Samaje Perine. The veteran is getting a fresh start in Denver after an extended tour with the Cincinnati Bengals. While his numbers out of the backfield weren't stellar, he played a hybrid role in Joe Burrow's offense and recorded 38 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He figures to get more chances now that he will be coached by Sean Payton and be connecting with Russell Wilson.

The Broncos still have Javonte Williams listed as their RB1, but Perine should get plenty of playing time since Williams is recovering from an ACL injury. Perine is projected to be drafted around the ninth round, and with his potential to rack up fantasy points he could be a steal if he's still available.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo already has a Pro Bowl tight end in Dawson Knox, but the team traded up to grab Kincaid in the first round of this year's draft. That shows how highly the Bills think of Kincaid, and both tight ends started in Buffalo's preseason opener as the Bills went with a two-tight end set.

Kincaid is more of a receiver than Knox. In fact, he led the FCS in yards per reception in 2019 and led all FBS tight ends in receiving yards in 2022. He's also earned Josh Allen's trust throughout training camp with his ability to make difficult catches. Knox and Gabe Davis have been inconsistent as secondary options behind Stefon Diggs, so Kincaid has a shot at being the team's No. 2 pass-catcher. His Fantasy football ADP places him outside the top 10 tight ends, but the model slots Kincaid as the TE8 in its 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

