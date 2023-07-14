Broncos fans and Fantasy owners alike were crushed when running back Javonte Williams' season ended in 2022 with a knee injury. However, a quick survey of the Broncos' running back room this season suggests that the team expects him to be ready to go this year sooner than later. The team signed Samaje Perine, but where should either be in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Prior to his injury, Williams was getting a near-even split in reps with Melvin Gordon, who is no longer with the team. The question is once he's completely healthy, what kind of workload will he share with Perine, and does that make him more likely to be one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts or 2023 Fantasy football busts? Where should Williams be in the 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. One of the most versatile running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions surprised pundits when they selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick after trading back from No. 6. Now, he could have a chance to live up to pre-draft comparisons to Alvin Kamara.

Gibbs spent two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama, finishing his career with 2,132 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. However, he was nearly as valuable as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 103 passes for 1,212 yards and eight more scores. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown with the Yellow Jackets. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Travis Etienne and Walker despite the fact that they're going ahead of him in early 2023 Fantasy football drafts.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. All of the focus is on the rushing attack in Atlanta, with first-round pick Bijan Robinson joining a backfield that already featured Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, but that only serves to work in London's favor. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants to run the ball, and opposing defenses will stack the box on most downs to defend it.

London didn't run many downfield routes last season, but he was one of the most heavily-utilized receivers on intermediate passes. He was targeted on 41.2% of his routes between 10 and 19 yards, the fifth-highest rate in the league. The model predicts that London will take another step forward this season and finish with a better Fantasy season than others drafted ahead of him like Christian Kirk, George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

