The Tennessee Titans missed the postseason for just the second time under head coach Mike Vrabel last year. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been criticized during his time as the starter and the Titans have drafted quarterbacks the last two seasons. Malik Willis struggled in his three games as a starter, while Will Levis has yet to play in an NFL game. Do either of them have a chance to be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts? Should they be sky-high in 2023 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Titans running back Derrick Henry had 100-plus rushing yards in the final four games he played last season, scoring touchdowns in three of those contests. He will be one of the first running backs listed in many 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but should you target him during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears running back Khalil Herbert. His production was capped by playing behind David Montgomery for most of last season despite finishing better than Montgomery in almost every statistic. The Bears let Montgomery walk in free agency, giving Herbert an opportunity to take over as the lead running back.

Herbert averaged 117 rushing yards and 19.5 carries per game in two contests when Montgomery was injured last year, so he has showcased his ability to put up big numbers when the volume is high enough. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and is playing in one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL. While he will have to share some reps with new acquisition D'Onta Foreman, Herbert's numbers from last year still suggest he is in line for a breakout campaign.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The Texas A&M product was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Even with Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin on the roster, head coach Mike McDaniel has a history of utilizing several backs as a coordinator in San Francisco and the head man in Miami.

Achane rushed for 2,012 yards and 17 scores during his final two seasons with the Aggies and added 60 receptions for 457 yards and four more scores. That's why the SportsLine model ranks Achane as its No. 38 running back for 2023, ahead of established veterans like Damien Harris and Elijah Mitchell. He's a player worth stashing in your Fantasy football lineups with the potential to make a significant impact just like rookie running backs Breece Hall and Dameon Pierce did in 2022. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

