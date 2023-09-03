The Cardinals enter the new NFL season with one of the lowest projected 2023 NFL win totals, but that doesn't mean they should be forgotten when it comes to 2023 Fantasy football drafts. The Bears and Texans had an NFL-low three wins last year, but Justin Fields, Dameon Pierce, Cole Kmet and David Montgomery were weekly starters in Fantasy football lineups. Arizona still has assets like James Conner and Marquise Brown who are undervalued 2023 Fantasy football picks. Plus, young wideouts like Rondale Moore and Michael Wilson could be 2023 Fantasy football breakouts considering expected game flow could have Arizona playing catch-up quite often. From Weeks 4 to 10 last year, Moore was a top-30 receiver in terms of Fantasy points before getting hurt. Which other players from teams expected to struggle should be on your radar in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh spent a first-round pick on Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft and given the former Alabama star nearly 700 touches over his first two seasons. However, diminishing returns in Harris' second season have opened the door for the Steelers to incorporate Warren more significantly in 2023.

The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State made Pittsburgh's roster out of training camp last season and backed up Harris, rushing 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown while also catching 28 passes for 214 yards. He's followed that up by generating buzz during Steelers training camp. The model predicts Warren will outperform running backs like Jamaal Williams and Elijah Mitchell, who are being drafted at least 15 picks earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. After being shot a week before the 2022 season began, Robinson didn't make his NFL debut until Week 5. The third-round pick immediately leapfrogged Antonio Gibson on the Commanders depth chart and finished with 857 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games.

Robinson has now had a full year of recovery, which is key because his production increased later in 2022 when he was further removed from the shooting. Also, Washington bringing in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy means Robinson should get more than the nine receptions he had last year, considering how much Bieniemy likes to target backs. After finishing as the RB39 in his abbreviated rookie year, Robinson could be one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2023 and slots him among the top 25 in Fantasy football RB rankings. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

