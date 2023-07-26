Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers this offseason after finishing 15th in Fantasy points per game at his position with the Eagles last year. However, he scored nearly 50% of his points in just four games, getting held to single-digits on eight occasions. Sanders has been inconsistent throughout his career, scoring 10 or fewer PPR points 27 times. Is he one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts to avoid in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Sanders was phased out of the passing game in Philadelphia, but he could see more targets out of the backfield in Carolina. Should that factor into your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Titans running back Derrick Henry. One of the star running backs in the NFL over the past five years, Henry finished as the RB4 in 2022 points per game (18.3). He was second in carries, third in rushing yards and posted career-highs in targets and receptions.

However, the 29-year-old continues to rack up mileage in Tennessee, and the Titans do not have a positive outlook heading into the season. Henry was knocked out of the second half of the 2021 season due to a foot injury, so that issue is a factor to be wary of as well. There are too many question marks in Tennessee's offense to justify selecting Henry as one of the top picks in upcoming Fantasy football drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He is coming off his worst season as a pro, recording just 14 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He appeared in just 11 games last season and has missed multiple games his past two years in Arizona.

Murray suffered a torn ACL on December 12 and will learn a different offense under new head coach Jonathan Gannon. He'll also be without a true No. 1 receiver after the Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins. Murray has been effective running the ball in his career, but given the injury, he could be limited as a runner in 2023, which is why the model has players like Geno Smith, Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young ranked above him. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

