Titans running back Derrick Henry has racked up more than 6,000 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns since 2019 and is among the top 2023 Fantasy football picks at his position. He is coming off another heavy workload, though, which could make owners concerned that he could be among the 2023 Fantasy football busts. There are plenty of other options at running back, including Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey. Which players should you include in your 2023 Fantasy football lineups? Taylor was hampered by an ankle injury last year after totaling more than 2,100 scrimmage yards as one of the Fantasy football breakouts two years ago. Should you target him during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He improved dramatically last year, upping his completion percentage from 59.6% to 66.3% and boosting his yards per attempt from 5.2 to 7.3. Lawrence also doubled his touchdown rate and had five rushing touchdowns, finishing QB8 in Fantasy scoring.

However, his price has been inflated as the season approaches, which is difficult to justify after he finished as a QB1 in just six games last year. Lawrence also had three weeks outside the top 24. SportsLine's model views Lawrence as a quarterback to avoid this year, as he does not have enough history of success to justify his draft position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Last year was supposed to be Thomas' return from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. However, he only made it three games before having to miss the majority of 2022 with a dislocated toe.

Thomas made the most of the three games he played and opened the season with a two-touchdown performance against Atlanta. However, in the time he was out, Chris Olave established himself as the No. 1 receiver in New Orleans and Thomas will likely take a backseat to him in the pecking order this season. Even if Thomas is able to stay on the field all year, the model still projects he will have a weaker Fantasy campaign than others drafted after him like Mike Evans, Marquise Brown and Mike Williams. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

