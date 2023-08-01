Unless you're lucky enough to draft Travis Kelce, tight end can be one of the toughest positions to tackle during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. The Kansa City tight end has been the highest scorer at his position for six of the last seven seasons, but what do you do once Kelce is off the board? The Jaguars' Evan Engram was a pleasant surprise with 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns last season, emerging as a top-five scoring tight end. His 2023 Fantasy football ADP will likely soar, so could he become the latest tight end bust? It's a difficult position to predict, so having a reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help identify and avoid potential 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns over 15 games in a successful rookie campaign.

Seattle selected Zach Charbonnet in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft after he rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns over 10 games in his senior year at UCLA. Walker dominated carries last season, securing 65% (228 of 350) rushes for Seattle halfbacks. However, the addition of Charbonnet could signal more of a 50/50 split, which could lead to a decrease in Walker's 2023 Fantasy football value. Walker is being drafted inside the top 15 in early 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but the model has Walker outside the top 20 at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Browns running back Nick Chubb. Now entering his sixth season, Chubb has been productive on the ground, rushing for 6,341 yards and 48 touchdowns over his first five seasons.

However, with PPR becoming the dominant format in Fantasy football, his lack of productivity as a receiver has limited his upside. Chubb only has 119 catches for 990 yards and four touchdowns in his career and as he gets into his late-20s, there will be questions about his durability after he piled up over 2,100 touches between college and the NFL over the last nine years. Chubb has been the fifth running back off the board on average, but the model ranks him as its RB13 for PPR leagues. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

