Is this the season that Lamar Jackson returns to being a must-draft with your 2023 NFL Fantasy football picks? The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was a manager's dream during his MVP-winning 2019 when he averaged 28.2 fantasy points per game. However, the veteran QB hasn't reached that level of dominance since, either on the stats sheet or in Fantasy play. While Jackson is projected to be selected around the third round according to the 2023 NFL Fantasy football rankings, Fantasy managers should do their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep on available QBs before drafting a bust. A live-updated set of Fantasy football rankings 2023 can help you get maximum value out of every pick while also helping you steer clear of potential Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After putting up strong numbers in 2019 and 2021 when healthy, Prescott had a disappointing season in 2022. He led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite missing five games and averaged just 238.3 yards passing per outing, his lowest since 2017.

However, owners are still drafting Prescott ninth among quarterbacks on average in the 2023 Fantasy football ADP and the model doesn't see him living up to his status as a top-10 quarterback. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left for the same role with the Chargers during the offseason and the loss of tight end Dalton Schultz could further hamper the passing game. That's why the model ranks him as its QB14 for 2023.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He had a breakout season in 2022, improving his completion percentage from 59.6 to 66.3, boosting his touchdown count from 12 to 25 and minimizing the number of interceptions he threw from 17 to eight. It's no wonder expectations are so high for him to perform at the same level in 2023.

The SportsLine model is not so confident. Jacksonville's schedule won't be as soft it was last season, and early matchups against the Chiefs, Bills and the 49ers promise to test Lawrence's mettle. It will also force Lawrence to throw the ball more after he ranked 18th in average yards per pass attempt (7.0) and 24th in average air yards per attempt (7.4). Fantasy managers should approach him with caution. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

