The Eagles ranked fifth in rushing yards last season, in large part to Jalen Hurts' ability to run at quarterback. Miles Sanders, who signed a four-year contract with the Panthers, was the team's RB1 last season, but a look at the Eagles depth chart shows nothing is clear about the Eagles' backfield this year. Rather than placing the running backs in a traditional depth chart order, the Eagles listed Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon and D'Andre Swift all as the RB1, creating havoc in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

Swift was selected with the top 2023 Fantasy football picks, but anyone who drafts Swift early this season could be looking at one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts due to the unknowns about the Eagles' depth chart. Any of these running backs could go from 2023 Fantasy football sleepers to bust depending on how the Eagles handle the position. As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers running back Najee Harris. His production fell in Year 2 with fewer rushing yards (1,034) and yards per carry (3.8). But maybe his most alarming drop for Fantasy football players is his role in the passing game. After having 71 receptions and 467 yards as a rookie, Harris posted 41 receptions and 229 yards last season. He had more than 40 fewer targets last year, dropping from 94 as a rookie to 53 last season.

Harris had more than 20 percent of his targets over the first three weeks of the season and Mitchell Trubisky was the team's starting quarterback at that point. The Steelers had inconsistent quarterback play and lineups throughout the season with Kenny Pickett and Trubisky, but the Steelers appear ready to go all in on Pickett this season. Harris had a game with nine targets from Pickett against the Raiders but outside of that contest, he averaged only three targets per game in the other nine games Pickett played every snap. The drop in production and potential usage is a concern for Harris, who is the RB11 in Fantasy football mock drafts despite the model ranking him as RB16 entering the year.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has been one of the most discussed players in the offseason after being traded to the Jets following making 10 Pro Bowls over 18 seasons with the Packers.

Owners may be banking on a new location resurgence for Rodgers, who finished as QB13 in Fantasy football last season. He threw for fewer than 4,000 yards in a full season for the first time since 2015, while his 26 touchdowns were far below his average of 31.6 during his 15 seasons as a professional. He is being drafted as QB10 despite being ranked as QB14 by the model. Although Rodgers has been dominating the headlines in a positive way since his trade to the Jets, there are still question marks as to if he can produce for the Jets, who are tied for the longest drought without making the postseason in all of sports (last appearance 2010). His 2023 Fantasy football ADP appears more based on reputation than production, which could make him a player to avoid. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

