Can Jamaal Williams have another breakout season, or will he be one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts? The running back topped the league with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022, eclipsing the scoring prowess of rushing yards-leader Josh Jacobs. Williams is now getting a fresh start with the New Orleans Saints, where he is now the de facto RB1 until Alvin Kamara returns from a three-game suspension. Some experts are warning against targeting Williams in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings because they don't think he can put up the same touchdown numbers. They also don't think he will get the same number of opportunities once Kamara returns. Unbiased 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings can help you make that call on your own.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The Georgia product was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft despite missing most of his final season in Athens with an injury and turned heads during training camp as a rookie with several highlight-reel plays. That helped him scale the Steelers depth chart and he wound up turning in a solid rookie season despite poor overall quarterback play, catching 52 passes for 801 yards and four scores.

Now, many Fantasy football managers seem to expect him to take a step forward in 2023, as he sports a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 76.84. However, Pickens' route profile leaves room for concern. He's deep ball dependent with an average depth of target (15.7) that ranked third among NFL receivers last year. Until quarterback Kenny Pickett proves that he can make those down-the-field throws on a consistent basis, the model isn't buying the hype and ranks Pickens below Brandin Cooks and teammate Diontae Johnson, who are both being drafted at least 25 picks later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He had a steady 2022 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't have a breakout season despite being in one of the best offenses in the league.

This year will feature another transition for Smith-Schuster, who now plays for the Patriots and will compete with DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne for playing time in Bill Belichick's offense. Smith-Schuster enters this season with less fantasy hype than last year and is projected to be available around the 13th round in many 2023 Fantasy football drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

