A player's injury history is a factor to keep in mind while crafting your 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields have struggled at times to stay in the field, and thus, stay in Fantasy football lineups. Missing a game or two here and there may not wreck your season, but more extended absences could leave you with one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts on your hands. Christian McCaffrey bounced back last year after two years wrecked by injury, so there's hope for any of these aforementioned quarterbacks to do the same and come through for your 2023 Fantasy football picks.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Saints receiver Chris Olave. The former Ohio State star broke out in his rookie year with a 72-1,042-4 stat line. However, he received more targets than expected with Michael Thomas limited to three games all season. Thomas is healthy again, while New Orleans also added two touchdown vultures who could cap Olave's potential for more scores.

The Saints signed running back Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL with 17 rushing TDs a year ago, to handle goal line duties. Additionally, they brought back tight end Jimmy Graham, whose 85 TDs are second-most among all active players. So, Olave may not make a big statistical leap this year if his touchdown opportunities remain low, and the model has him outside the top 20 wideouts in positional Fantasy football rankings 2023.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle. When all is going well in Miami, Waddle has the potential to be among the top Fantasy receivers in the league. The issue, however, is that Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay on the field. With uninspiring options at backup quarterback, Waddle could see his stock plummet at a moment's notice if Tagovailoa misses more time.

Fantasy players are still bullish on Waddle, taking him as a top-30 pick on average. SportsLine's model projects that you'll get more value out of fourth-rounder DeVonta Smith and even sixth-rounder Keenan Allen. There's simply too much risk in taking Waddle this high, making him one of the Fantasy football busts who could leave your roster thin. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

