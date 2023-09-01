Just four active running backs have been taken in the top eight overall in the NFL Draft: Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. The company the rookie Robinson keeps has many expecting him to be one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. His 2023 Fantasy football ADP backs that up since he's being drafted eighth overall on average. So, why should Fantasy players be concerned of the possibility that Robinson ends up as one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts? Falcons head coach Arthur Smith recently said he won't hesitate to use the "hot hand" approach with Atlanta's backfield. With Tyler Allgeier coming off a 1,000-yard season and the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson still around, Smith has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues.

Tony Pollard was a sleeper last year and A.J. Brown was a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017 were also sleepers.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Saints running back Jamaal Williams. The former BYU running back spent four years in a timeshare in Green Bay and then another year as a productive backup in Detroit. He had a breakout season in 2022, rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns with D'Andre Swift battling injuries throughout the season. That landed him a three-year, $12 million contract to join the Saints in 2023, but there's risk that comes with Williams' ninth-round price tag.

At that stage of the draft, you're expecting Williams to be in your flex picture, but he'll still battle Alvin Kamara for touches and can't be relied on for the same level of TD production. He also hasn't been a productive receiver in years and that's a big reason why the model ranks him behind running backs like Devon Achane and Jaylen Warren in its 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings despite the fact that they both come off the board in the 11th round on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. After missing all of 2021, Etienne had a successful NFL debut with over 1,400 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. However, he also wore down as the season progressed, as he averaged 6.2 yards per carry through the first eight games, compared to 4.3 over the last nine. After the season, coach Doug Pederson said "you gotta have 2-3 guys" in regards to the running back situation, implying Etienne won't be the bell cow back many thought he'd be.

The Jaguars backed up their coach's words when they selected Tank Bigsby in the third round of the draft. Bigsby could also steal goal line carries from Etienne after the latter struggled in that regard and had just four rushing TDs. Etienne's 2023 Fantasy football ADP has him as the 11th running back off the board, but the model has him outside the top 15 in the Fantasy football RB rankings 2023. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

