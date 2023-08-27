Fantasy football injuries are inevitable and often unpredictable, but what can be an even bigger killer of seasons is drafting the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. After spending $18 million over three years for David Montgomery's services and using a first-round pick on Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' backfield could be a headache in 2023. Over-drafting either player could put you in an uncomfortable position when it's time to fill out your Fantasy football lineups on a weekly basis. Unbiased 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you make informed player versus player decisions throughout your upcoming Fantasy football 2023 drafts.

As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The addition of Tyreek Hill in 2022 meant that Waddle's targets dropped considerably, as he was targeted 140 times in 16 games as a rookie, but only 117 times over 17 games in 2022. However, a more aggressive offense from Mike McDaniel allowed Waddle to get more out of those targets, as he finished with 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

The concern is that there could be regression heading Waddle's way after he went from averaging 9.8 yards per reception to 18.1 from 2021 to 2022. There's also concern about the Dolphins' passing attack given quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history. Waddle's talent is undeniable, but the reality is that he's the clear No. 2 option behind Hill. The model predicts that sixth-rounder Keenan Allen provides more value than Waddle in the third round.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Rams running back Cam Akers. He produced 408 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his final three games of last season, proving he can be a reliable Fantasy football running back.

However, Akers has dealt with numerous injuries in his career and will be part of an offense that averaged just 280.5 yards per game last season, which ranked dead-last in the league. Akers is also limited as a pass-catcher, recording just 27 receptions thus far in his career. You can also get similar value from players going off the board later such as A.J. Dillon (10th-round Fantasy football ADP) and Rashaad Penny (10th), making Akers one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts to steer clear of. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations in 2023? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Ezekiel Elliott in 2022, and find out.