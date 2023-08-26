The new NFL regular season begins in two weeks, with 2023 Fantasy football draft prep taking place in earnest. One challenge for owners will be determining which stars will recover after being among the Fantasy football busts last year. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel was one of them, finishing with just 632 receiving yards and five total touchdowns after racking up 1,405 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2021. Should you expect him to bounce back when you build your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Samuel is playing amid one of the league's best offenses, which limits his total touches. However, his disappointing 2022 campaign could turn him into one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers.

As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. In his third season, Aiyuk had the breakout year many were hoping for with career-highs across the board. He had 78 grabs for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns as the one constant in San Francisco's lineup. He benefitted from George Kittle and Deebo Samuel missing multiple games, as well as Christian McCaffrey not arriving until Week 7.

However, those three are all higher than Aiyuk in the Niners' pecking order and his Fantasy owners can't count on them all missing more time in 2023. The 49ers still operate a run-first offense, as they ranked 26th in pass attempts last year, and there's uncertainty about who will be under center once the season starts. Aiyuk cracked the top 15 in positional Fantasy points in 2022, but the model has him outside the top 30 wideouts in its 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Steelers running back Najee Harris. He took the league by storm during his rookie season, finishing as a top-five Fantasy player at his position. Harris took a step back last year, falling outside the top 10 among Fantasy running backs.

Harris had zero games with 20 carries through the first eight weeks of the season before seeing his workload increase down the stretch. However, the Steelers should have a more effective passing game this season, which would take touches away from Harris. The model has him ranked behind running backs like Dameon Pierce, James Conner and Rhamondre Stevenson, who are all available later than Harris in average drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

