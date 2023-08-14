The New York Jets had a strong rookie class in 2022, with first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner winning offensive and defensive rookie of the year honors, respectively. Second-round pick Breece Hall was also in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation early in the season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. Hall might be back by Week 1, but where should you target him during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep after the offseason addition of Aaron Rodgers? Owners will have a slew of questions about how Rodgers might impact the Jets and a reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you address all those issues. They can also help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football busts who will fail to live up to their 2023 Fantasy football ADP.

As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft became the latest quarterback to take a significant step forward in his third season. He's been coming off the board in the ninth round on average in 12-team PPR drafts thus far.

However, the progress Tagovailoa made as a passer hasn't come without consequences. He took several jarring hits last year and battled symptoms from multiple concussions. Now, he will be under a microscope every week and Miami will also have a more difficult schedule to contend with than last season. That's why the model ranks Tagovailoa behind quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and Geno Smith, who are being selected at least three rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. The soon-to-be 33-year-old utility knife is listed as a tight end, but the majority of Hill's value is derived from New Orleans using him as a running quarterback. Last season, he rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns while catching nine passes for 77 yards and two more scores.

Hill will still have several specifically-designed packages in 2023, but the offseason addition of quarterback Derek Carr could impact his usage. The former BYU star is coming off the board at the tail end of the 10th round in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings, but the model has clear concerns for a player who only played in 33% of the offensive snaps in 2022. It barely ranks Hill inside its top 30 tight ends and significantly favors players like Irv Smith and Gerald Everett, who are being drafted at least five rounds later on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which receiver will fail to live up to expectations in 2023? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Ezekiel Elliott in 2022, and find out.