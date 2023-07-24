Don't look now, but the rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants, and 49ers reported to training camp last Tuesday. The Jets entire team reported last Wednesday, and the Browns full team reported to camp Friday, with the rest of the NFL's full rosters set to report to camp by tomorrow.

Yep, it's already here.

There isn't too much to learn from the first days of camp, especially when so few full teams have reported. We're going to get some injury updates, which is nice – Isiah Pacheco may be added to the PUP list after offseason hand and shoulder surgeries, but was able to work out Wednesday, so it doesn't sound like it's too serious right now, Jimmy Garoppolo was cleared to start training camp following offseason surgery on his foot, and Kadarius Toney is already missing practice with a knee injury – but there isn't too much reason to worry about camps yet.

There will be time for that, don't worry. Right now, let's keep an eye on the big picture. There was a bit of news in recent days, with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley looking headed for holdouts, though at least in our mock draft Tuesday, that didn't lead to much of a discount – yet. The update today is that Jacobs reportedly boarded a flight out of Vegas and has no plans to report any time soon.

We also had DeAndre Hopkins finally sign with the Titans over the weekend, which was not the ideal landing spot, let's say. It doesn't mean he can't be good, but as Jamey Eisenberg wrote, "this isn't the best situation for his Fantasy value. Hopkins should only be considered a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest you should draft him is Round 5." I mostly agree with that, though I'm a bit higher on Hopkins than Jamey is: I've got him as a late Round 4 pick. I wrote my thoughts on the signing in my Tennessee Titans team preview, which you can read here.

You can see where I've got Hopkins ranked for yourself in today's newsletter because I've got my latest rankings for you for the start of training camp. These are the rankings I'm going off when I did my Scott Fish Bowl draft last weekend, and they're what I'll be using in the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's Experts League on Thursday night. These won't be my rankings for the rest of draft season – there will be changes made regularly, and I'll be sending them out to you right here when I do make those changes – but this is what I've got for you right now. That includes my rankings for QB, RB, WR, and TE, plus my overall top-200, all for PPR leagues.

Here's how I'm drafting right now!

QB Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen* Jalen Hurts* Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow Justin Herbert Justin Fields* Trevor Lawrence Tua Tagovailoa* Anthony Richardson Deshaun Watson Dak Prescott Geno Smith* Daniel Jones Kirk Cousins Aaron Rodgers* Matthew Stafford Kyler Murray Russell Wilson Jared Goff Derek Carr* Ryan Tannehill Jordan Love Brock Purdy Kenny Pickett Sam Howell* Desmond RIdder Mac Jones C.J. Stroud Bryce Young Baker Mayfield Jimmy Garoppolo*

RB Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

Christian McCaffrey Austin Ekeler* Jonathan Taylor Bijan Robinson Saquon Barkley Josh Jacobs* Tony Pollard Derrick Henry Nick Chubb* Joe Mixon* Travis Etienne Breece Hall Miles Sanders Rhamondre Stevenson Aaron Jones Najee Harris* Alexander Mattison Dameon Pierce* Jahmyr Gibbs Kenneth Walker JK Dobbins David Montgomery Javonte Williams* D'Andre Swift Rachaad White James Conner Dalvin Cook Cam Akers Alvin Kamara* Khalil Herbert AJ Dillon Antonio Gibson Isiah Pacheco Zach Charbonnet Brian Robinson Jr. Devone Achane Jamaal Williams James Cook Samaje Perine Rashaad Penny* Jeff Wilson Raheem Mostert Devin Singletary Jerick McKinnon Kendre Miller Elijah Mitchell Damien Harris D'Onta Foreman Tank Bigsby Tyler Allgeier Israel Abanikanda Kenneth Gainwell Malik Davis Jaylen Warren Chase Brown Gus Edwards Chase Edmonds Tyjae Spears Roschon Johnson Jerome Ford*

WR Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

Justin Jefferson Cooper Kupp Ja'Marr Chase* Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs* Davante Adams CeeDee Lamb A.J. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown* Garrett Wilson Tee Higgins Devonta Smith Jaylen Waddle* Keenan Allen DK Metcalf Calvin Ridley Chris Olave* Deebo Samuel Amari Cooper DeAndre Hopkins Chris Godwin Terry McLaurin Tyler Lockett Christian Watson* D.J. Moore Jerry Jeudy Marquise Brown Mike Williams Drake London Brandon Aiyuk* JuJu Smith-Schuster Jordan Addison Christian Kirk Diontae Johnson Mike Evans* Michael Pittman Jahan Dotson Brandin Cooks Gabe Davis George Pickens Michael Thomas Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Jaxon Smith-Njigba* Treylon Burks Rondale Moore Elijah Moore Romeo Doubs Quentin Johnston Courtland Sutton Adam Thielen Zay Jones Jakobi Meyers Nico Collins Tyler Boyd Jameson Williams Rashod Bateman Curtis Samuel John Metchie Odell Beckham Zay Flowers Michael Wilson Mecole Hardman D.J. Chark Jonathan Mingo Donovan Peoples-Jones Marquez Valdes-Scantling Darnell Mooney Allen Lazard Tim Patrick*

TE Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

Travis Kelce* Mark Andrews* TJ Hockenson Kyle Pitts* Dallas Goedert Darren Waller George Kittle* Pat Freiermuth* Evan Engram Tyler Higbee David Njoku* Juwan Johnson Gerald Everett Dalton Schultz Chigoziem Okonkwo Cole Kmet Greg Dulcich* Dalton Kincaid Sam LaPorta* Hayden Hurst Dawson Knox Hunter Henry Irv Smith Zach Ertz Taysom Hill Michael Mayer Luke Musgrave Luke Schoonmaker Cade Otton Tyler Conklin Mike Gesicki*

