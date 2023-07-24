Joe Burrow Getty Patrick Mahomes
Don't look now, but the rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants, and 49ers reported to training camp last Tuesday. The Jets entire team reported last Wednesday, and the Browns full team reported to camp Friday, with the rest of the NFL's full rosters set to report to camp by tomorrow.

Yep, it's already here. 

There isn't too much to learn from the first days of camp, especially when so few full teams have reported. We're going to get some injury updates, which is nice – Isiah Pacheco may be added to the PUP list after offseason hand and shoulder surgeries, but was able to work out Wednesday, so it doesn't sound like it's too serious right now, Jimmy Garoppolo was cleared to start training camp following offseason surgery on his foot, and Kadarius Toney is already missing practice with a knee injury – but there isn't too much reason to worry about camps yet. 

There will be time for that, don't worry. Right now, let's keep an eye on the big picture. There was a bit of news in recent days, with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley looking headed for holdouts, though at least in our mock draft Tuesday, that didn't lead to much of a discount – yet. The update today is that Jacobs reportedly boarded a flight out of Vegas and has no plans to report any time soon.

We also had DeAndre Hopkins finally sign with the Titans over the weekend, which was not the ideal landing spot, let's say. It doesn't mean he can't be good, but as Jamey Eisenberg wrote, "this isn't the best situation for his Fantasy value. Hopkins should only be considered a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest you should draft him is Round 5." I mostly agree with that, though I'm a bit higher on Hopkins than Jamey is: I've got him as a late Round 4 pick. I wrote my thoughts on the signing in my Tennessee Titans team preview, which you can read here

You can see where I've got Hopkins ranked for yourself in today's newsletter because I've got my latest rankings for you for the start of training camp. These are the rankings I'm going off when I did my Scott Fish Bowl draft last weekend, and they're what I'll be using in the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's Experts League on Thursday night. These won't be my rankings for the rest of draft season – there will be changes made regularly, and I'll be sending them out to you right here when I do make those changes – but this is what I've got for you right now. That includes my rankings for QB, RB, WR, and TE, plus my overall top-200, all for PPR leagues. 

Here's how I'm drafting right now!

QB Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Josh Allen*
  3. Jalen Hurts*
  4. Lamar Jackson
  5. Joe Burrow
  6. Justin Herbert
  7. Justin Fields*
  8. Trevor Lawrence
  9. Tua Tagovailoa*
  10. Anthony Richardson
  11. Deshaun Watson
  12. Dak Prescott
  13. Geno Smith*
  14. Daniel Jones
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Aaron Rodgers*
  17. Matthew Stafford
  18. Kyler Murray
  19. Russell Wilson
  20. Jared Goff
  21. Derek Carr*
  22. Ryan Tannehill
  23. Jordan Love
  24. Brock Purdy
  25. Kenny Pickett
  26. Sam Howell*
  27. Desmond RIdder
  28. Mac Jones
  29. C.J. Stroud
  30. Bryce Young
  31. Baker Mayfield
  32. Jimmy Garoppolo*

RB Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier  

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler*
  3. Jonathan Taylor
  4. Bijan Robinson
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. Josh Jacobs*
  7. Tony Pollard
  8. Derrick Henry
  9. Nick Chubb*
  10. Joe Mixon*
  11. Travis Etienne
  12. Breece Hall
  13. Miles Sanders
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. Najee Harris*
  17. Alexander Mattison
  18. Dameon Pierce*
  19. Jahmyr Gibbs
  20. Kenneth Walker
  21. JK Dobbins
  22. David Montgomery
  23. Javonte Williams*
  24. D'Andre Swift
  25. Rachaad White
  26. James Conner
  27. Dalvin Cook
  28. Cam Akers
  29. Alvin Kamara*
  30. Khalil Herbert
  31. AJ Dillon
  32. Antonio Gibson
  33. Isiah Pacheco
  34. Zach Charbonnet
  35. Brian Robinson Jr.
  36. Devone Achane
  37. Jamaal Williams
  38. James Cook
  39. Samaje Perine
  40. Rashaad Penny*
  41. Jeff Wilson
  42. Raheem Mostert
  43. Devin Singletary
  44. Jerick McKinnon
  45. Kendre Miller
  46. Elijah Mitchell
  47. Damien Harris
  48. D'Onta Foreman
  49. Tank Bigsby
  50. Tyler Allgeier
  51. Israel Abanikanda
  52. Kenneth Gainwell
  53. Malik Davis
  54. Jaylen Warren
  55. Chase Brown
  56. Gus Edwards
  57. Chase Edmonds
  58. Tyjae Spears
  59. Roschon Johnson
  60. Jerome Ford*

WR Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier  

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. Ja'Marr Chase*
  4. Tyreek Hill
  5. Stefon Diggs*
  6. Davante Adams
  7. CeeDee Lamb
  8. A.J. Brown
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown*
  10. Garrett Wilson
  11. Tee Higgins
  12. Devonta Smith
  13. Jaylen Waddle*
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. DK Metcalf
  16. Calvin Ridley
  17. Chris Olave*
  18. Deebo Samuel
  19. Amari Cooper
  20. DeAndre Hopkins
  21. Chris Godwin
  22. Terry McLaurin
  23. Tyler Lockett
  24. Christian Watson*
  25. D.J. Moore
  26. Jerry Jeudy
  27. Marquise Brown
  28. Mike Williams
  29. Drake London
  30. Brandon Aiyuk*
  31. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  32. Jordan Addison
  33. Christian Kirk
  34. Diontae Johnson
  35. Mike Evans*
  36. Michael Pittman
  37. Jahan Dotson
  38. Brandin Cooks
  39. Gabe Davis
  40. George Pickens
  41. Michael Thomas
  42. Kadarius Toney
  43. Skyy Moore
  44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba*
  45. Treylon Burks
  46. Rondale Moore
  47. Elijah Moore
  48. Romeo Doubs
  49. Quentin Johnston
  50. Courtland Sutton
  51. Adam Thielen
  52. Zay Jones
  53. Jakobi Meyers
  54. Nico Collins
  55. Tyler Boyd
  56. Jameson Williams
  57. Rashod Bateman
  58. Curtis Samuel
  59. John Metchie
  60. Odell Beckham
  61. Zay Flowers
  62. Michael Wilson
  63. Mecole Hardman
  64. D.J. Chark
  65. Jonathan Mingo
  66. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  67. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  68. Darnell Mooney
  69. Allen Lazard
  70. Tim Patrick*  

TE Rankings

*Denotes the end of a tier

  1. Travis Kelce*
  2. Mark Andrews*
  3. TJ Hockenson
  4. Kyle Pitts*
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. Darren Waller
  7. George Kittle*
  8. Pat Freiermuth*
  9. Evan Engram
  10. Tyler Higbee
  11. David Njoku*
  12. Juwan Johnson
  13. Gerald Everett
  14. Dalton Schultz
  15. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  16. Cole Kmet
  17. Greg Dulcich*
  18. Dalton Kincaid
  19. Sam LaPorta*
  20. Hayden Hurst
  21. Dawson Knox
  22. Hunter Henry
  23. Irv Smith
  24. Zach Ertz
  25. Taysom Hill
  26. Michael Mayer
  27. Luke Musgrave
  28. Luke Schoonmaker
  29. Cade Otton
  30. Tyler Conklin
  31. Mike Gesicki*    

Overall Top-200 

  1. Christian McCaffrey, RB
  2. Justin Jefferson, WR
  3. Cooper Kupp, WR
  4. Austin Ekeler, RB
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR
  6. Jonathan Taylor, RB
  7. Tyreek Hill, WR
  8. Saquon Barkley, RB
  9. Stefon Diggs, WR
  10. Travis Kelce, TE
  11. Bijan Robinson, RB
  12. Josh Jacobs, RB
  13. Davante Adams, WR
  14. CeeDee Lamb, WR
  15. Patrick Mahomes, QB
  16. A.J. Brown, WR
  17. Tony Pollard, RB
  18. Derrick Henry, RB
  19. Nick Chubb, RB
  20. Josh Allen, QB
  21. Joe Mixon, RB
  22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
  23. Travis Etienne, RB
  24. Jalen Hurts, QB
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
  26. Aaron Jones, RB
  27. Garrett Wilson, WR
  28. Tee Higgins, WR
  29. Breece Hall, RB
  30. Devonta Smith, WR
  31. Jaylen Waddle, WR
  32. Miles Sanders, RB
  33. Najee Harris, RB
  34. Keenan Allen, WR
  35. DK Metcalf, WR
  36. Calvin Ridley, WR
  37. Chris Olave, WR
  38. Deebo Samuel, WR
  39. Alexander Mattison, RB
  40. Dameon Pierce, RB
  41. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
  42. Kenneth Walker, RB
  43. Amari Cooper, WR
  44. JK Dobbins, RB
  45. Mark Andrews, TE
  46. DeAndre Hopkins, WR
  47. Chris Godwin, WR
  48. Terry McLaurin, WR
  49. David Montgomery, RB
  50. Lamar Jackson, QB
  51. Tyler Lockett, WR
  52. Javonte Williams, RB
  53. Christian Watson, WR
  54. TJ Hockenson, TE
  55. D'Andre Swift, RB
  56. D.J. Moore, WR
  57. Kyle Pitts, TE
  58. Rachaad White, RB
  59. Dallas Goedert, TE
  60. Jerry Jeudy, WR
  61. Marquise Brown, WR
  62. Joe Burrow, QB
  63. Darren Waller, TE
  64. James Conner, RB
  65. George Kittle, TE
  66. Mike Williams, WR
  67. Drake London, WR
  68. Dalvin Cook, RB
  69. Justin Herbert, QB
  70. Cam Akers, RB
  71. Justin Fields, QB
  72. Brandon Aiyuk, WR
  73. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
  74. Trevor Lawrence, QB
  75. Jordan Addison, WR
  76. Christian Kirk, WR
  77. Diontae Johnson, WR
  78. Mike Evans, WR
  79. Alvin Kamara, RB
  80. Khalil Herbert, RB
  81. AJ Dillon, RB
  82. Michael Pittman, WR
  83. Jahan Dotson, WR
  84. Brandin Cooks, WR
  85. Gabe Davis, WR
  86. Antonio Gibson, RB
  87. George Pickens, WR
  88. Pat Freiermuth, TE
  89. Michael Thomas, WR
  90. Tua Tagovailoa, QB
  91. Evan Engram, TE
  92. Kadarius Toney, WR
  93. David Njoku, TE
  94. Skyy Moore, WR
  95. Anthony Richardson, QB
  96. Isiah Pacheco, RB
  97. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
  98. Deshaun Watson, QB
  99. Treylon Burks, WR
  100. Rondale Moore, WR
  101. Tyler Higbee, TE
  102. Elijah Moore, WR
  103. Romeo Doubs, WR
  104. Dak Prescott, QB
  105. Geno Smith, QB
  106. Zach Charbonnet, RB
  107. Courtland Sutton, WR
  108. Brian Robinson Jr., RB
  109. Devone Achane, RB
  110. Daniel Jones, QB
  111. Gerald Everett, TE
  112. Juwan Johnson, TE
  113. Adam Thielen, WR
  114. Zay Jones, WR
  115. Kirk Cousins, QB
  116. Aaron Rodgers, QB
  117. Allen Lazard, WR
  118. Jakobi Meyers, WR
  119. Nico Collins, WR
  120. Tyler Boyd, WR
  121. Jamaal Williams, RB
  122. James Cook, RB
  123. Dalton Schultz, TE
  124. Quentin Johnston, WR
  125. Samaje Perine, RB
  126. Matthew Stafford, QB
  127. Jameson Williams, WR
  128. Rashod Bateman, WR
  129. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE
  130. Curtis Samuel, WR
  131. John Metchie, WR
  132. Sam LaPorta, TE
  133. Rashaad Penny, RB
  134. Kyler Murray, QB
  135. Jeff Wilson, RB
  136. Cole Kmet, TE
  137. Odell Beckham, WR
  138. Zay Flowers, WR
  139. Russell Wilson, QB
  140. Michael Wilson, WR
  141. Mecole Hardman, WR
  142. Raheem Mostert, RB
  143. D.J. Chark, WR
  144. Jared Goff, QB
  145. Greg Dulcich, TE
  146. Devin Singletary, RB
  147. Jerick McKinnon, RB
  148. Dalton Kincaid, TE
  149. Jonathan Mingo, WR
  150. Hayden Hurst, TE
  151. Dawson Knox, TE
  152. Derek Carr, QB
  153. Jordan Love, QB
  154. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
  155. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
  156. Kendre Miller, RB
  157. Elijah Mitchell, RB
  158. Hunter Henry, TE
  159. Darnell Mooney, WR
  160. Tim Patrick, WR
  161. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR
  162. Damien Harris, RB
  163. D'Onta Foreman, RB
  164. Tank Bigsby, RB
  165. KJ Osborn, WR
  166. Brock Purdy, QB
  167. Ryan Tannehill, QB
  168. Kenny Pickett, QB
  169. Irv Smith, TE
  170. Tyler Allgeier, RB
  171. Sam Howell, QB
  172. Allen Robinson, WR
  173. Alec Pierce, WR
  174. Desmond RIdder, QB
  175. Zach Ertz, TE
  176. Chase Edmonds, RB
  177. Hunter Renfrow, WR
  178. Robert Woods, WR
  179. Taysom Hill, TE
  180. Michael Mayer, TE
  181. Chase Claypool, WR
  182. Mac Jones, QB
  183. Ben Skowronek, WR
  184. DeVante Parker, WR
  185. Israel Abanikanda, RB
  186. Luke Musgrave, TE
  187. C.J. Stroud, QB
  188. Parris Campbell, WR
  189. Van Jefferson, WR
  190. Isaiah Hodgins, WR
  191. Russell Gage, WR
  192. Luke Schoonmaker, TE
  193. Cade Otton, TE
  194. Tyler Conklin, TE
  195. Kenneth Gainwell, RB
  196. Josh Palmer, WR
  197. Jayden Reed, WR
  198. Malik Davis, RB
  199. Jaylen Warren, RB
  200. Chase Brown, RB