Don't look now, but the rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants, and 49ers reported to training camp last Tuesday. The Jets entire team reported last Wednesday, and the Browns full team reported to camp Friday, with the rest of the NFL's full rosters set to report to camp by tomorrow.
Yep, it's already here.
There isn't too much to learn from the first days of camp, especially when so few full teams have reported. We're going to get some injury updates, which is nice – Isiah Pacheco may be added to the PUP list after offseason hand and shoulder surgeries, but was able to work out Wednesday, so it doesn't sound like it's too serious right now, Jimmy Garoppolo was cleared to start training camp following offseason surgery on his foot, and Kadarius Toney is already missing practice with a knee injury – but there isn't too much reason to worry about camps yet.
There will be time for that, don't worry. Right now, let's keep an eye on the big picture. There was a bit of news in recent days, with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley looking headed for holdouts, though at least in our mock draft Tuesday, that didn't lead to much of a discount – yet. The update today is that Jacobs reportedly boarded a flight out of Vegas and has no plans to report any time soon.
We also had DeAndre Hopkins finally sign with the Titans over the weekend, which was not the ideal landing spot, let's say. It doesn't mean he can't be good, but as Jamey Eisenberg wrote, "this isn't the best situation for his Fantasy value. Hopkins should only be considered a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest you should draft him is Round 5." I mostly agree with that, though I'm a bit higher on Hopkins than Jamey is: I've got him as a late Round 4 pick. I wrote my thoughts on the signing in my Tennessee Titans team preview, which you can read here.
You can see where I've got Hopkins ranked for yourself in today's newsletter because I've got my latest rankings for you for the start of training camp. These are the rankings I'm going off when I did my Scott Fish Bowl draft last weekend, and they're what I'll be using in the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's Experts League on Thursday night. These won't be my rankings for the rest of draft season – there will be changes made regularly, and I'll be sending them out to you right here when I do make those changes – but this is what I've got for you right now. That includes my rankings for QB, RB, WR, and TE, plus my overall top-200, all for PPR leagues.
Here's how I'm drafting right now!
QB Rankings
*Denotes the end of a tier
- Patrick Mahomes
- Josh Allen*
- Jalen Hurts*
- Lamar Jackson
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Herbert
- Justin Fields*
- Trevor Lawrence
- Tua Tagovailoa*
- Anthony Richardson
- Deshaun Watson
- Dak Prescott
- Geno Smith*
- Daniel Jones
- Kirk Cousins
- Aaron Rodgers*
- Matthew Stafford
- Kyler Murray
- Russell Wilson
- Jared Goff
- Derek Carr*
- Ryan Tannehill
- Jordan Love
- Brock Purdy
- Kenny Pickett
- Sam Howell*
- Desmond RIdder
- Mac Jones
- C.J. Stroud
- Bryce Young
- Baker Mayfield
- Jimmy Garoppolo*
RB Rankings
*Denotes the end of a tier
- Christian McCaffrey
- Austin Ekeler*
- Jonathan Taylor
- Bijan Robinson
- Saquon Barkley
- Josh Jacobs*
- Tony Pollard
- Derrick Henry
- Nick Chubb*
- Joe Mixon*
- Travis Etienne
- Breece Hall
- Miles Sanders
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Aaron Jones
- Najee Harris*
- Alexander Mattison
- Dameon Pierce*
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Kenneth Walker
- JK Dobbins
- David Montgomery
- Javonte Williams*
- D'Andre Swift
- Rachaad White
- James Conner
- Dalvin Cook
- Cam Akers
- Alvin Kamara*
- Khalil Herbert
- AJ Dillon
- Antonio Gibson
- Isiah Pacheco
- Zach Charbonnet
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Devone Achane
- Jamaal Williams
- James Cook
- Samaje Perine
- Rashaad Penny*
- Jeff Wilson
- Raheem Mostert
- Devin Singletary
- Jerick McKinnon
- Kendre Miller
- Elijah Mitchell
- Damien Harris
- D'Onta Foreman
- Tank Bigsby
- Tyler Allgeier
- Israel Abanikanda
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Malik Davis
- Jaylen Warren
- Chase Brown
- Gus Edwards
- Chase Edmonds
- Tyjae Spears
- Roschon Johnson
- Jerome Ford*
WR Rankings
*Denotes the end of a tier
- Justin Jefferson
- Cooper Kupp
- Ja'Marr Chase*
- Tyreek Hill
- Stefon Diggs*
- Davante Adams
- CeeDee Lamb
- A.J. Brown
- Amon-Ra St. Brown*
- Garrett Wilson
- Tee Higgins
- Devonta Smith
- Jaylen Waddle*
- Keenan Allen
- DK Metcalf
- Calvin Ridley
- Chris Olave*
- Deebo Samuel
- Amari Cooper
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Chris Godwin
- Terry McLaurin
- Tyler Lockett
- Christian Watson*
- D.J. Moore
- Jerry Jeudy
- Marquise Brown
- Mike Williams
- Drake London
- Brandon Aiyuk*
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Jordan Addison
- Christian Kirk
- Diontae Johnson
- Mike Evans*
- Michael Pittman
- Jahan Dotson
- Brandin Cooks
- Gabe Davis
- George Pickens
- Michael Thomas
- Kadarius Toney
- Skyy Moore
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba*
- Treylon Burks
- Rondale Moore
- Elijah Moore
- Romeo Doubs
- Quentin Johnston
- Courtland Sutton
- Adam Thielen
- Zay Jones
- Jakobi Meyers
- Nico Collins
- Tyler Boyd
- Jameson Williams
- Rashod Bateman
- Curtis Samuel
- John Metchie
- Odell Beckham
- Zay Flowers
- Michael Wilson
- Mecole Hardman
- D.J. Chark
- Jonathan Mingo
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Darnell Mooney
- Allen Lazard
- Tim Patrick*
TE Rankings
*Denotes the end of a tier
- Travis Kelce*
- Mark Andrews*
- TJ Hockenson
- Kyle Pitts*
- Dallas Goedert
- Darren Waller
- George Kittle*
- Pat Freiermuth*
- Evan Engram
- Tyler Higbee
- David Njoku*
- Juwan Johnson
- Gerald Everett
- Dalton Schultz
- Chigoziem Okonkwo
- Cole Kmet
- Greg Dulcich*
- Dalton Kincaid
- Sam LaPorta*
- Hayden Hurst
- Dawson Knox
- Hunter Henry
- Irv Smith
- Zach Ertz
- Taysom Hill
- Michael Mayer
- Luke Musgrave
- Luke Schoonmaker
- Cade Otton
- Tyler Conklin
- Mike Gesicki*
Overall Top-200
- Christian McCaffrey, RB
- Justin Jefferson, WR
- Cooper Kupp, WR
- Austin Ekeler, RB
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Jonathan Taylor, RB
- Tyreek Hill, WR
- Saquon Barkley, RB
- Stefon Diggs, WR
- Travis Kelce, TE
- Bijan Robinson, RB
- Josh Jacobs, RB
- Davante Adams, WR
- CeeDee Lamb, WR
- Patrick Mahomes, QB
- A.J. Brown, WR
- Tony Pollard, RB
- Derrick Henry, RB
- Nick Chubb, RB
- Josh Allen, QB
- Joe Mixon, RB
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
- Travis Etienne, RB
- Jalen Hurts, QB
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
- Aaron Jones, RB
- Garrett Wilson, WR
- Tee Higgins, WR
- Breece Hall, RB
- Devonta Smith, WR
- Jaylen Waddle, WR
- Miles Sanders, RB
- Najee Harris, RB
- Keenan Allen, WR
- DK Metcalf, WR
- Calvin Ridley, WR
- Chris Olave, WR
- Deebo Samuel, WR
- Alexander Mattison, RB
- Dameon Pierce, RB
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
- Kenneth Walker, RB
- Amari Cooper, WR
- JK Dobbins, RB
- Mark Andrews, TE
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR
- Chris Godwin, WR
- Terry McLaurin, WR
- David Montgomery, RB
- Lamar Jackson, QB
- Tyler Lockett, WR
- Javonte Williams, RB
- Christian Watson, WR
- TJ Hockenson, TE
- D'Andre Swift, RB
- D.J. Moore, WR
- Kyle Pitts, TE
- Rachaad White, RB
- Dallas Goedert, TE
- Jerry Jeudy, WR
- Marquise Brown, WR
- Joe Burrow, QB
- Darren Waller, TE
- James Conner, RB
- George Kittle, TE
- Mike Williams, WR
- Drake London, WR
- Dalvin Cook, RB
- Justin Herbert, QB
- Cam Akers, RB
- Justin Fields, QB
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
- Trevor Lawrence, QB
- Jordan Addison, WR
- Christian Kirk, WR
- Diontae Johnson, WR
- Mike Evans, WR
- Alvin Kamara, RB
- Khalil Herbert, RB
- AJ Dillon, RB
- Michael Pittman, WR
- Jahan Dotson, WR
- Brandin Cooks, WR
- Gabe Davis, WR
- Antonio Gibson, RB
- George Pickens, WR
- Pat Freiermuth, TE
- Michael Thomas, WR
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB
- Evan Engram, TE
- Kadarius Toney, WR
- David Njoku, TE
- Skyy Moore, WR
- Anthony Richardson, QB
- Isiah Pacheco, RB
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
- Deshaun Watson, QB
- Treylon Burks, WR
- Rondale Moore, WR
- Tyler Higbee, TE
- Elijah Moore, WR
- Romeo Doubs, WR
- Dak Prescott, QB
- Geno Smith, QB
- Zach Charbonnet, RB
- Courtland Sutton, WR
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB
- Devone Achane, RB
- Daniel Jones, QB
- Gerald Everett, TE
- Juwan Johnson, TE
- Adam Thielen, WR
- Zay Jones, WR
- Kirk Cousins, QB
- Aaron Rodgers, QB
- Allen Lazard, WR
- Jakobi Meyers, WR
- Nico Collins, WR
- Tyler Boyd, WR
- Jamaal Williams, RB
- James Cook, RB
- Dalton Schultz, TE
- Quentin Johnston, WR
- Samaje Perine, RB
- Matthew Stafford, QB
- Jameson Williams, WR
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE
- Curtis Samuel, WR
- John Metchie, WR
- Sam LaPorta, TE
- Rashaad Penny, RB
- Kyler Murray, QB
- Jeff Wilson, RB
- Cole Kmet, TE
- Odell Beckham, WR
- Zay Flowers, WR
- Russell Wilson, QB
- Michael Wilson, WR
- Mecole Hardman, WR
- Raheem Mostert, RB
- D.J. Chark, WR
- Jared Goff, QB
- Greg Dulcich, TE
- Devin Singletary, RB
- Jerick McKinnon, RB
- Dalton Kincaid, TE
- Jonathan Mingo, WR
- Hayden Hurst, TE
- Dawson Knox, TE
- Derek Carr, QB
- Jordan Love, QB
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
- Kendre Miller, RB
- Elijah Mitchell, RB
- Hunter Henry, TE
- Darnell Mooney, WR
- Tim Patrick, WR
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR
- Damien Harris, RB
- D'Onta Foreman, RB
- Tank Bigsby, RB
- KJ Osborn, WR
- Brock Purdy, QB
- Ryan Tannehill, QB
- Kenny Pickett, QB
- Irv Smith, TE
- Tyler Allgeier, RB
- Sam Howell, QB
- Allen Robinson, WR
- Alec Pierce, WR
- Desmond RIdder, QB
- Zach Ertz, TE
- Chase Edmonds, RB
- Hunter Renfrow, WR
- Robert Woods, WR
- Taysom Hill, TE
- Michael Mayer, TE
- Chase Claypool, WR
- Mac Jones, QB
- Ben Skowronek, WR
- DeVante Parker, WR
- Israel Abanikanda, RB
- Luke Musgrave, TE
- C.J. Stroud, QB
- Parris Campbell, WR
- Van Jefferson, WR
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR
- Russell Gage, WR
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE
- Cade Otton, TE
- Tyler Conklin, TE
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB
- Josh Palmer, WR
- Jayden Reed, WR
- Malik Davis, RB
- Jaylen Warren, RB
- Chase Brown, RB