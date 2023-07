Deebo Samuel was one of the top Fantasy football wide receivers during his All-Pro campaign in 2021, but he suffered a major drop off in 2022. He finished with just 864 scrimmage yards after racking 1,770 the year prior, and his total touchdowns dipped from 18 to five.Samuel played in 13 games due to multiple injuries, making him one of the biggest Fantasy football busts last year. However, he is expected to be healthy entering the upcoming season, so he is still going to be going off the board near the top of 2023 Fantasy football drafts.

Injuries can create both Fantasy football sleepers and busts, but optimal 2023 Fantasy football advice can help you snag value in your drafts. Which players should you roster in your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He agreed to an $11 million salary and an $8.52 million signing bonus for the 2023 season, which prevents him from being cut to save cap space. Jones is the most dynamic playmaker in the offense, finishing second in Pro Football Focus rushing grade last year.

The 28-year-old went over 100 rushing yards on five occasions in 2022, averaging 5.26 yards per carry. He also saw a career-high in targets (72) out of the backfield, while ranking second on the roster in catches (59) behind wide receiver Allen Lazard. His versatility should carry over even though Aaron Rodgers is no longer at quarterback, which makes Jones a sleeper in the current ADP data.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Buccaneers running back Rachaad White as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He entered the offseason as the clear leader at his position with Leonard Fournette no longer on the roster. The former third-round draft pick had 129 carries for 481 yards and a touchdown last year during his rookie campaign, adding 50 receptions for 290 yards and two scores in 17 games.

He only made eight starts due to Fournette's role as the primary back, leaving room for his numbers to grow exponentially this year. Tampa Bay's offense will no longer have Tom Brady under center, so White should get more touches out of the backfield as either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask ease into the starting job. White's Fantasy football stock is on the rise, and the model expects him to be one of the top breakout running backs this season.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns running back Nick Chubb as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Chubb has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the last four seasons, including a career-high 1,525 with 12 touchdowns last season. But his production fell when Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback for the final six games of the season following the former Texans quarterback's 11-game production.

Chubb averaged 17 carries and 81 yards per game over the final six games after averaging 94.4 yards on 18.1 carries over the first 11 contests. He also had only one receiving and no rushing scores over the final six games after rushing for 12 touchdowns in the first 11 games. It makes sense that the Browns will want to throw more with Deshaun Watson, who was a top-five fantasy quarterback before his suspension. That will take away from Chubb's touches and his production this year may not match his usual status as a first or second-round selection in Fantasy football drafts.

