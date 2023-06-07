Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each had their moments in the Packers' offense last season, but with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joining Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, where should you consider them in your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep? The Packers will have Jordan Love at quarterback this season instead of Rodgers, leaving plenty of questions as you formulate your 2023 Fantasy football rankings. From Week 6 through the end of the season, Watson was eighth among all receivers in red zone targets (11) and he only had 11 starts in his rookie year. Could he be one of the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This will be Watson's first full season for the Browns after he was limited to six games last year while serving an 11-game suspension. The 27-year-old quarterback completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown last season.

Watson was coming off a career year in 2020 prior to his suspension. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions for the Texans. Watson posted career-highs in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns and finished with the fifth-most Fantasy football points. Watson has ranked in the top five in Fantasy scoring for quarterbacks in his first three full seasons as a starter. With a full and normal offseason in Cleveland, SportsLine's model has identified him as an undervalued player in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year at Texas.

Robinson features to be the lead back in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two combined to rush for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has big play potential every time he touches the football and becomes just the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The last four had strong rookie years as lead running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There's plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The departures of receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman should open up opportunities for others in Kansas City's offense, but there isn't a true WR1 on the roster right now. Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Toney has battled through injuries, but at this point, he hasn't proven to be a high-end perimeter receiver like other top-tier players at the position.

Toney was primarily a gadget player in the Chiefs' offense last season, and Andy Reid is more likely to look for specialized opportunities for Toney rather than re-cast him as an every-down player. Besides Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team still needs to sort out the pecking order among Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice. The model projects players being drafted after Toney like Diontae Johnson, Michael Pittman and Allen Lazard are all better Fantasy options than Toney this season. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

